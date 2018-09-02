Menu
Latrell Mitchell dives at the leg of Clint Gutherson.
Rugby League

Roosters to hold their breath on suspect Mitchell tackle

by Mark St John
2nd Sep 2018 10:22 AM

THE Roosters will be hoping Latrell Mitchell doesn't have a case to answer over a tackle against the Eels.

Mitchell came in late and dived at the leg of unsuspecting Eels' centre Clint Gutherson, who winced in agony.

While the tackle was not as bad as other similar tackles throughout the year, it is still a headache for Trent Robinson, who could be without his best attacking weapon for the first week of the finals.

"There was a worry when he speared in on Clint Gutherson," Mark Gasnier said.

"I don't think it was too bad, but it is worth pointing out that in Round 2 Isaac Liu got charged for a very similar tackle.

"On that occasion he took the early guilty plea and didn't miss a match.

"The charge is 100 points and Sam Burgess got done for a tackle on Reagan Campbel-Gillard, so it is just an incident that may have Trent Robinson a little worried."

