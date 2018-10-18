Laugh out loud in Yamba tonight

Newly formed stand-up comedy club, 'Larry Laughs Loud' is about to put Yamba in stitches.

Founded by Lismore comedian Vanessa Larry Mitchell, Larry Laughs Loud is coming to Yamba for a FREE show tonight (Thursday, October 18) at theYamba Sports and Recreation Club, 8pm, with their 'Larry & The Boys; Let's get physical tour'.

Vanessa's comedy career started when she attended Mandy Nolan's Comedy writing workshop in 2015, having no idea where the journey would take her. Initially attending the course for a 'bit of fun', Vanessa soon became addicted to the adrenalin that comes from telling personal stories and potentially risky jokes to rooms full of people.

After performing regularly in open mics in Byron, Mullumbimby and the Gold Coast, Vanessa found it difficult to balance the travel outside of the local area with her fulltime day job and being a mum, so decided to set up an Open Mic room at the Rous Hotel in Lismore. An instant success and now a monthly gig, Larry Laughs Loud now runs regular monthly performances across the Northern Rivers and Clarence Valley.

Veteran comedian Mandy Nolan, describes Vanessa as having a 'refreshingly natural voice: sassy and confident'.

Larry Laughs Loud is passionate about giving new and emerging comics a space to develop their skills on stage in a safe and supportive environment, as well as bringing experienced talent to the region from around the country.

"We are generating loads of interest and support from people wanting to have a go on the stage, as well as our rapidly growing audiences. 'I am particularly passionate about increasing female representation in comedy, and supporting women to build confidence to embrace their own style of humour in a heavily male dominated industry", says Vanessa.

To stay up to date with Larry Laughs Loud's shows, to request an event in your venue or MC for your show... or to try your luck on stage... follow Larry Laughs Loud on Facebook or email vanessamitchellcomedy@gmail.com