Entertainment
Laughs, legends, live music and more in Clarence
Tonight
- Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Danny Doon, 5 Mile Hotel, South Grafton.
- Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Vibrant Summer Beats featuring DJ Lokeey, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Hello Tut Tut, from 8pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- The Funk Thieves, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Yolan, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- International DJ Tali Freaks, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Al's DJ playing 80s music, from 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Empire Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Katie Brooke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Anna & Jed, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Mason Rack, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Ford Bros, On the deck from 2pm, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
- Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sunday Chill Session with Tali Freaks, from 2.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Monday
- Sam Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Richie Williams Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Askya, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming Soon
- January 17: Some Like It Hot free comedy night featuring David Woodhead (Black Comedy), Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 18: Mighty Ocean, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- January 19: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 19: Taylor Henderson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- January 22: Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
- January 25: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- January 25: The Starktons, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.