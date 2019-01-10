Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROCKING ON: Tex Perkins and The Loose Rubber Band play Yamba Bowling Club on Friday night.
ROCKING ON: Tex Perkins and The Loose Rubber Band play Yamba Bowling Club on Friday night.
Entertainment

Laughs, legends, live music and more in Clarence

Lesley Apps
by
10th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Tonight

  • Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Tex Perkins & The Loose Rubber Band, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Danny Doon, 5 Mile Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Vibrant Summer Beats featuring DJ Lokeey, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Hello Tut Tut, from 8pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • The Funk Thieves, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Yolan, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • International DJ Tali Freaks, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Al's DJ playing 80s music, from 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Empire Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Katie Brooke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Anna & Jed, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Mason Rack, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Jimeoin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • The Ford Bros, On the deck from 2pm, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
  • Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Sunday Chill Session with Tali Freaks, from 2.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Monday

  • Sam Fletcher, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Richie Williams Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Askya, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming Soon

  • January 17: Some Like It Hot free comedy night featuring David Woodhead (Black Comedy), Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 18: Mighty Ocean, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • January 19: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 19: Taylor Henderson, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • January 22: Old Semeil, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • January 25: Gangajang + Mad Wax movie, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • January 25: Nocturnal Tapes, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • January 25: The Starktons, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • February 2: Russell Morris, Grafton District Services Club.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' starts fiery debate

    premium_icon Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' starts fiery debate

    News Viral video with more than 100,000 shares sparks fierce debate online.

    Clarence Valley Council reviews holiday park pet policy

    premium_icon Clarence Valley Council reviews holiday park pet policy

    Council News Do pets belong in Clarence coast holiday parks?

    GEN-Z: Bikini's, private areas and body hair

    premium_icon GEN-Z: Bikini's, private areas and body hair

    Opinion "If they don't like it, they'll turn you into a meme.”

    $100k Lotto winner: 'holy sh--!'

    premium_icon $100k Lotto winner: 'holy sh--!'

    News Ticket purchased in Grafton Shoppingworld News revealed.

    Local Partners