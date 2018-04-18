Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITERARY LATEST: Cr Dominic King introduces author Kim Hodges at the launch of Girl Over The Edge.
LITERARY LATEST: Cr Dominic King introduces author Kim Hodges at the launch of Girl Over The Edge. Bellingen Shire Council
News

Launch adds to region's growing literary reputation

Greg White
by
17th Apr 2018 6:00 PM

AUTHOR Kim Hodges will have her latest memoir Girl Over The Edge in book stores from May 1 following a launch at Bellingen library.

The sequel to Girl On The Edge was introduced before an enthusiastic crowd by Mayor Dominic King who spoke about his own growing awareness of mental illness, from the perspective of life as a teacher and as a parent.

The guest of honour then spoke at length about how the first book outlined her growing up in a country town before moving on to her second account of a lived experience with mental illness.

"This memoir captures the denial, stigma and shame I have in my own mind about mental illness,” Kim said.

"The debilitating physical and mental agony of the illness, engagements with health professionals and facing my own mortality.”

The evening concluded with a Q & A session involving readers and guests.

bellingen library book launch bellingen mayor dominic king girl on the edge girl over the edge kim hodges living with mental illness
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier shaving it off for charity

    Ex-soldier shaving it off for charity

    News Roger has been growing his beard raising funds for modern-day veterans and is now shaving it off this Saturday on half-time at the Redmen game

    Bringing the bush into preschool

    Bringing the bush into preschool

    Community Gummyaney brings the Australian bush into the classroom

    Being first with the news has its down side

    Being first with the news has its down side

    Opinion LIFE AS I KNOW IT: Journalist Lesley Apps looks at her own industry

    The sideshow goes on for Maclean kids

    The sideshow goes on for Maclean kids

    News Maclean Show opens for the afternoon delight of rides and fireworks

    Local Partners