24°
News

LAUNCH OFF: New tourism venture promotes local culture

21st Apr 2017 4:34 PM
SPLASH: Grab your mates and enjoy a day on the water while learning about the Gumbaynggirr culture with WYAT in Coffs Harbour.
SPLASH: Grab your mates and enjoy a day on the water while learning about the Gumbaynggirr culture with WYAT in Coffs Harbour. Rob Cleary / Seen Australia

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EXCITING new Aboriginal-owned tourism venture has recently been launched on the Coffs Coast that combines a sense of adventure with cultural learning.

Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours (WYAT) was officially launched in January 2017 as a way to promote Gumbaynggirr culture and contribute to the wellbeing of the local community.

The launch of WYAT was six years in the making, and owner-operator Clark Webb ensured extensive research and due diligence was undertaken before the launch.

Although recent research suggests the demand for Aboriginal cultural experiences has been overstated, Mr Webb didn't let this revelation deter him from continuing to build his dream business.

"We just needed to find a 'hook' as a way to get people to participate in our tours and then share culture with them along the way,” he said. That 'hook' is stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking, two of the world's fastest growing watersports.

"Stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking are actually cultural activities and as the oldest continuous cultures in the world, paddleboarding was developed here,” Mr Webb said.

"So people on SUPs and kayaks are doing a cultural activity, most just don't realise it.”

So what makes WYAT unique?

"Participants of our tours get to paddle with the direct descendants of the world's first paddlers, feel a sense of adventure in unspoilt marine park waterways and connect, feel and taste the soul of our country,” Mr Webb said.

Learn about the Gumbaynggirr culture while having a fun day out with friends.
Learn about the Gumbaynggirr culture while having a fun day out with friends. Rob Cleary / Seen Australia

During the six years of research Mr Webb developed a way to build WYAT as a social enterprise.

WYAT reinvests 20% of its profits into Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC), a not-for-profit Mr Webb established that facilitates after school learning centres, cultural camps and Gumbaynggirr language revitalisation activities.

"Although I am a Gumbaynggirr person I felt uncomfortable with individually profiting from a knowledge and culture that I don't own individually,” he said.

"We therefore reinvest into BMNAC so that we are encouraging our community to be strong in both culture and education and then create an employment pathway as tour guides, language teachers, artists and performers.”

Wajaana Yaam Adventure Tours conduct its activities in three of the Coffs Coast's marine park waterways: Coffs Creek, Moonee and Red Rock.

Participants of WYAT's tours also gain the knowledge that, through their participation, they are directly contributing to the wellbeing of the local Gumbaynggirr community.

"We say 'yilaami!' Come with us and paddle with a purpose,” Mr Webb said.

Get in touch with Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours on their website www.wyat.com.au, on their Facebook page and on Instagram @WajaanaYaam.

Grafton Daily Examiner
REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

FOUR-year-old Danielle Hay from Baryulgil set to star in Dirtgirl's debut live action ABC television series.

Shoppo mural: "A reflection for your self-concious"

COLOURFUL: Kade Valja is in the process of painting a mural in the Grafton Shoppingworld car park.

Young artists makes his mark on Plunge festival

Council approves DA for park development

Diagram of new caravan park at Palmers Island.

Huge revamp of Palmers Island caravan park passes through council

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

Local Partners

LAUNCH OFF: New tourism venture promotes local culture

New Aboriginal-owned tourism venture combines a sense of adventure with cultural learning.

Anzac services across the Clarence Valley

Warrant Officer Class Two Shannon O'Loughlin, of 41 RNSWR, at the Anzac Day dawn service at Memorial Park in Grafton. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

A comprehensive list of service times and dates

Be up for City At Midnight

ON THE BEACH: Melbourne indie rock band City at Midnight will play Yamba's Pacific Hotel this weekend.

Indie rock trio hit Yamba this weekend

WHAT'S ON: Angry Anderson heads up weekend gig guide

Join Angry Anderson and band members from some of Australia's finest pub rock outfits on Saturday night at the Grafton District Services Club for some Blood Sweat and Beers.

Live and loud pub rock outfit to hit Grafton

Raise the Roof with art auction

Lesley Pickering from the Raise the Roof art auction.

History goes up for auction at The Old Kirk

Be up for City At Midnight

INDIE/Alt Rock trio City At Midnight are creating a sound they can call their own and bringing it to Yamba this weekend.

REVEALED: Meet the Mini Dirtgirl to feature in new TV series

TWICE AS CUTE: Danielle Hay and Maree Lowes in their respective Dirtgirl characters.

BACKYARD STAR: New TV series to feature girl from Baryulgil

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj.

Fans not impressed with scenes from rap star's new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $399000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Relocating Owner Says Sell Now

26 Edinburgh Drive, Townsend 2463

House 4 2 2 $447,500

Beautifully presented and in a prime location neighbouring a park-like land reserve is this family home in the fast growing Townsend area. The nearly three year...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $495,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

Coastal Holiday Unit

9/28 Ocean Road, Brooms Head 2463

Unit 1 1 1 $215,000

This is a sensational opportunity to purchase an original, affordable unit in beautiful Brooms Head. Located just a short walk to the beach, this is a solid...

Cancelled Contract Presents Your Second Chance To Secure Kilmallie Cottage

3 Wharf Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 $535,000

We are again proud to offer to the market Kilmallie Cottage, following a cancelled contract, giving you the opportunity to secure an iconic local residence.

Acreage On The Edge Of Town

53A Rawdon Street, Lawrence 2460

3 1 3 $455,000

You will have all the benefits of residential living plus the added bonus of living with part rural zoning which provides more flexibility when it comes to...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Big BBQ! Bigger House! Biggest Shed!

11 Anzac Place, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $520,000

11 Anzac Place offers everything on the larger end of the scale. From the generous 4 bedroom house, the large covered BBQ and entertaining area to the 10x20m steel...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

DIY: Destroy it yourself renovations

DOING MY BLOCK: There will be blood, or at least irreversible damage, as the range of murderous attempts of renovation continue in this country.

Great Australian dream to change your property beyond recognition

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!