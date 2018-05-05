Laura set to lift in Queensland derby

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lightning midcourter Laura Scherian admits she was "a bit all over the shop" in the season-opener, but is hopeful of a more composed outing against the Queensland Firebirds on Sunday.

The Coast went down to the Giants last week, and Scherian was amongst the action at centre for the first two quarters of play, having a hand in eight goals.

However, she was taken off in the third quarter with Madeline McAuliffe moving into her role and Erena Mikaere entering the fray.

"Not all of us were really happy with our personal performances, as well as a team, and we still only lost by a few goals so we've been really looking at what we can work on from an individual level and then bring it together as a team," she said.

Scherian said she didn't put out her best performance last week but was aiming for a much improved effort this time around at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

"I definitely (need to) just play my game a bit," she said.

"I think on Sunday (last week) I was a bit all over the shop and I need to focus on one or two things at each end of the court.

"(I want to) just get out there and have a good go at it, I think that's what I need to do."

With a game now under her belt, she was confident the jitters were out of the way.

"I think personally I'm feeling a little bit more relaxed and composed after getting that first game over and done with and after getting a feel of what it's all about again and being back on court," she said.

Although the Firebirds will be without key defensive strength Laura Geitz due to injury, Scherian still expected plenty of hurdles for the Lightning's offence to overcome.

"The Firebirds are pretty stacked in their defence end and have a lot of depth so they've always got someone to step up in to that goal keeper position," she said.

It starts at 1pm.