Laurelea is chasing the rainbow jerseys

SUCCESS: Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss with her daughter Phoenix, after taking home the Champion of Champions jersey at the National Masters Track Championships.

NINETIES RnB outfit TLC may have advised people not to chase waterfalls, but they never said anything about chasing rainbows.

Which is exactly what Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss is doing this year.

After setting a new world record in the individual pursuit and claiming the Champion of Champions jersey at the National Masters Track Championships in Sydney at the weekend, Moss has announced her intentions to end the 2017 racing season with a rainbow jersey in both track and road cycling.

"I don't know of any athlete who has got the rainbow jersey in track and road in the same year, so I'm going to have a crack at doing that,” she said.

With last weekend's results she is already partway there - cementing her invite to the World Track Masters in LA in September.

Moss secured four gold medals in her age group, for the team sprint, individual pursuit, individual sprint and scratch race.

She also came second in the time trial, and walked away with bronze in the team pursuit.

Her new world record of 2:27:221, which it is hoped will be ratified soon, is almost three seconds faster than the previous time and also beats Moss's personal best by half a second.

"The track conditions in Sydney were horrendous so I worked so freaking hard for that (individual pursuit) time,” she said.

"Thankfully it was slightly faster than my previous best, but it required so much more effort.”

Her team's time in the team pursuit may also have been a record-breaker, despite the fact they were only racing for third place.

"We really stuffed up in the qualifier, but in our bronze ride-off we actually had the fastest time of the day,” she said.

"It may be an Australian record; they were not expecting a team to go ten seconds faster than we did before, but it was bitter-sweet because it was really obvious we were gold material.”

Mishaps aside, the next goal for Moss is to qualify for World Road Masters in August in France. Cheering her on from afar will be her 10-year-old daughter Phoenix, who "likes looking at the medals and loves it when I'm in the paper,” but is absolutely disinterested in watching her mum race.

"It's only been in the last few weeks she has wanted to learn how to ride a bike at all,” she said.

"I'm quite excited that she wants to do that now.”