Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
England's Lauren Hemp celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's World Cup. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
England's Lauren Hemp celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's World Cup. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Soccer

VIDEO: ‘Has a stranger goal ever been scored?’

by Jai Bednall
13th Aug 2018 7:52 AM

ENGLAND is enjoying another exciting World Cup run - this time in the women's under-20s - charging into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 thumping of Mexico in France.

Lauren Hemp was the star scoring three goals, but it was the strike that secured her hat-trick in the 80th minute that won't quickly be forgotten.

Hemp muscled her way around her opponent to create a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. After a big collision, she came crashing down on top of the ball and scored in bizarre fashion.

The result saw England finish top of Group B and progress to a final eight clash against the Netherlands.

Australia did not qualify for the tournament after losing a third place playoff against China in the under-19 AFC women's championship last year.

editors picks england goal soccer social media viral video world cup

Top Stories

    CUTBACKS: Aged care facility to slash working hours

    premium_icon CUTBACKS: Aged care facility to slash working hours

    News SOUTHERN Cross Care, who operate St Catherine's Villa, confirmed they will cut its working hours in response to tighter government funding

    Smoke hazard on Pacific Highway

    Smoke hazard on Pacific Highway

    News Nearby bushfire is limiting visibility on the highway

    Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    premium_icon Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    News Family want justice after a TV report trashed Kay Smith's reputation

    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets overpower Ghosts to earn grand final

    SHELLSHOCKED: Comets overpower Ghosts to earn grand final

    Rugby League COMETS turned it on in a powerful semi-final display.

    Local Partners