Lauretta Lewis: The face of 2018 carnival

The Daily Examiner's premium Grafton July Racing Carnival magazine publication 'On Track' is out now! Grab your free copy from the Daily Examiner office today.

THE students taught by reigning Lady of the Carnival Lauretta Lewis are yet to discover the secret title their teacher holds but that may change once July comes around.

Now based in Yamba, she was sure her kids at St Joseph's had no clue about racing carnival connection.

"My students last year at St Mary's (Grafton) were definitely excited about my win. They all said we saw you in the paper."

Lauretta is no stranger to the Grafton Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field having already proven her form by taking out Best Dressed Lady two years prior to the Lady of the Carnival category.

And as July fast approaches Lauretta said she is on track with her South Grafton Cup Day outfit in readiment for role on the judging panel.

"I've been concentrating so much on working at my new school but yes I'm getting excited about this year's carnival now it's back on my radar," Lauretta said.

"I can't wait to see this year's fashions. I'm really looking forward to seeing how people interpret the criteria and the latest fashion trends. I'm really just happy to sit back and enjoy it all this year."

She said the July Racing Carnival was "always a really nice chance to catch up with everyone."

"You tend to run into the same people each year. Quite often because everyone's lives are so busy it's probably one of the only times of the year you get to see everyone at once."

She said it had been nice to experience everything that goes with being Lady of the Carnival but really entered the fashion competitions for the fun rather than the titles.

"It's also about supporting local businesses as much as possible because at the end of the day it's fanstastic if some of the carnival funds go back into the wider community."