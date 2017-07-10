Lauretta's the Lady of the Carnival

AFTER some inspiration from one of the Australia's lauded racing fashionistas in Jennifer Hawkins, Grafton's Lauretta Lewis made some very shrewd decisions to cinch this coveted title of the 2017 Lady of the Carnival at Sunday's Grafton Shoppingworld's Fashions on the Field.

The St Mary's Kindergarten teacher fell in love with a Tallaulah design, a Spanish-inspired light blue lace dress that the celebrity was spotted in at another race meeting. "So I found it and hired it. I have to return it at the end of the week but I probably wouldn't wear it again so it's a much more cost effective way to dress up and definitely been worth the effort."

Lauretta's quirky boater hat was also a spontaneous decision in Melbourne when a visit a hat shop institution looking for an Akubra ended in a bespoke commission with the milliner who worked there.

"Dressed by Tess is her amazing millinery label. I just showed her a photo of the dress and she matched it perfectly. I had it in two weeks."

Teamed with a fur stole she also hired and her own Collette accessories, Lauretta said she was thrilled with the win. "I saw two of my gorgeous kindergarten kids out in the crowd so I kept looking at them for support. When I won they were open mouthed with excitement. It was nice to know they were out there.

"I'm so excited to be chosen and look forward to getting behind the carnival next year."

Runner-up of the Lady of Carnival Luz Everson, of Grafton, is a long-time supporter of the fashions on the field. This year she rocked a Zara outfit, an off-the-shoulder blue striped ruffled blouse and black skirt. Her black headband hat was her own design "made in a night" using Spotlight materials and finished off online millinery accessories. "I'm so grateful and excited to be a part of this."

Winner of the Jacqui's Shoe Boutique Millinery Award Lindsay Corbett, of Yamba, is testament that the chaos theory sometimes comes good.

Her hat was rethought at the eleventh hour after a wardrobe malfunction involving a shoe saw a last minute change of outfit.

"I was literally not going to enter at all but then it all came together and here we are," she said. Lindsay wore a navy purchaser made from an eclectic concoction including her daughter's headband and a piece from one of her mother's old hats inspired by a polka dot dress she was going to wear but changed her mind after the shoe incident. "I was planning to wear burgundy but found a navy skirt at Jacqui's Boutique so I added some white leather flowers to my hat."