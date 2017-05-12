23°
News

Laurie flies into Origin selection

Matthew Elkerton
| 12th May 2017 12:30 PM
SPEED DEMON: Daine Laurie tears up the sideline for Lower Clarence Magpies in an NRRRL under-18s clash last year.
SPEED DEMON: Daine Laurie tears up the sideline for Lower Clarence Magpies in an NRRRL under-18s clash last year. Belinda Martyn

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: While he spent most of his childhood supporting the maroon of Queensland, former Lower Clarence Magpies flying teenager Daine Laurie might need to change allegiances after being selected in the New South Wales under-18 State of Origin squad.

After only his first season playing rugby league in Sydney, Origin selectors quickly took to the 17-year-old's ball-playing ability at fullback for the Penrith Panthers SG Ball Cup side.

Laurie made a major impact for the Panthers this season, scoring five tries in nine games and throwing the last pass for countless others, as the Penrith side finished equal top of the SG Ball Cup ladder.

Laurie got his first taste of finals football as well, but it was not the fairytale finish he was hoping for as the Panthers fell out of the running in straight matches.

With his side knocked out, Laurie chose to watch the Pacific Test matches rather than go to the SG Ball Cup final, where the NSW squad was announced for the first time. His teammates texted the young flyer with the news, but he wouldn't believe it until NSW Rugby League announced it on Facebook three days later.

"I have had to pinch myself a few times since I found out,” he said.

"I still can't really believe I have made it. I definitely didn't believe the boys when they first told me, I thought it was a gee up.

"It would be awesome to play for New South Wales, I think I might cry if I get the opportunity to play.”

Laurie was one of two Panthers stars named in the 24-man squad - along with Lindsay Smith - which will be cut to a final 17 players ahead of the Queensland clash which will act as a curtain raiser for the NRL State of Origin II game at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

It has not been an easy road for the Panthers star who has spent the past six months living away from home and family.

"Plenty of times I have thought about packing it all up and coming back home,” he said. "If it wasn't for two teammates - Toby Westacott and Brad Gaut - I wouldn't have got through it. They are boys from the bush and in the same boat, and they have really supported me.

"But this selection makes all of it worth it. It is just awesome to be picked in the New South Wales squad.

"Everyone back home has been congratulating me heaps this week. I know mum was a bit emotional when I told her, and I reckon dad might have shed a few tears as well. They are both proud, and that is all I have ever aimed to do.”

After only a year in the Sydney league scene, the boy from the bush hoped his selection for NSW could potentially inspire kids in the Clarence Valley to chase their dreams.

"Hopefully I do inspire a few of the young fellas back home,” he said. "It would be great to get more kids coming down to Sydney and giving it a go. If I can do it, anyone can do it.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league daine laurie lower clarence magpies nrl nsw rugby league sg ball state of origin

Lower Clarence company wins shipbuilding contract

Lower Clarence company wins shipbuilding contract

YAMBA Welding awarded tender from the Federal Government to build rapid response boats for Australian Border Force.

Extra pressure not helpful for students

Nicole Lancaster with daughter Isabelle - talking about new NAPLAN standards.

"The best thing kids can do is try their best.”

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

Laurie flies into Origin selection

SPEED DEMON: Daine Laurie tears up the sideline for Lower Clarence Magpies in an NRRRL under-18s clash last year.

Boy from the bush named in NSW under-18s squad.

Local Partners

Extra pressure not helpful for students

Nicole Lancaster's daughter Isabelle sat the year 9 NAPLAN tests this week.

Federation concerns over testing

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

Teachers federation say NAPLAN is "corrupted”

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

Get a free photo taken with your mum

Have a free Mother's Day photo taken at Grafton Shoppingworld today, tomorrow and on Sunday

A present your mum can keep forever

See the shine on trucks this weekend

One of the trucks that will be on display at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club open day at Corcoran Park this weekend.

Corcoran park to host truck drivers open day

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

CATWEAZLE star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

A review of controversial film The Red Pill

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

Javier has seen film, set to screen in Nimbin. This is his review

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Where your Beach House meets the National Park

17 Hibiscus Avenue, Brooms Head 2463

House 3 2 3 $640,000

The picturesque beach side village of Brooms Head maintains the purity and beauty of the North Coast holiday lifestyle that has been enjoyed for generations over...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

Lifestyle Plus Income

45 Queen Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 3 SALE

The location of this property is just unbeatable, located just two blocks from the main street of Grafton and in prime position for future growth with the Grafton...

Investors dream property available in Maclean central.

2/13 Rannoch Avenue, Maclean 2463

Town House 3 2 1 $350,000

Rannoch Avenue is a very important location for many residents in Maclean. Not only does it provide one of the best locations to reside, it is also where many of...

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Unit

15b Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $335,000

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Exceptional Value

9 Willow Way, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 2 $410,000

This property represents value in the coastal town of Yamba. Freestanding home, Torrens Title, Land size 648 sqm. Conveniently located just a 500 metre level...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

Tabulam Bridge.

Contracts now open for key jobs

Aged care facility helps free up housing market

LOVING IT: New Clarence Village on Queen residents Athol and Jan Green moved into unit 1 in the complex a month ago after moving out of the their home of 51 years in South Grafton.

Encouraging people into aged care could ease housing shortage

Yamba lifestyle without breaking the bank

5 places to rent in Yamba for $300 per week or less

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!