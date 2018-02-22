Laurie hungry for more Panthers action

Daine Laurie in action for the Penrith Panthers during the NYC 2017 season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Iluka rugby league product Daine Laurie got his first taste of Intrust Super Premiership action last weekend and it has left the aspiring fullback hungry for more.

After playing 80 minutes at the back for Penrith Panthers jersey flegg side in their trial loss to Sydney Roosters, Laurie was given the call up to the ISP ranks alongside housemates Toby Westcott and Adam Fearnley.

"I got about 20 minutes on the field at fullback for the Intrust Cup side and it was great,” Laurie said. "I didn't see a lot of the ball, which I will want to change next time, but it was still an awesome learning experience.

"Having my two housemates back up alongside me made the experience that much better.”

Laurie joined the Panthers ranks last season in the SG Ball Under 18s side before earning a call up to their National Youth Competition side as it charged to the finals.

With the NRL scrapping the youth competition in 2018, Laurie has found a home with in Penrith's Jersey Flegg Cup side, with the competition revived for the first time in a decade.

"It's a bit different to what we were doing last year, and pre-season was definitely a lot tougher,” Laurie said. "But I got through it and made all my required times which is good.

"We still have a couple more pre-season trials to get everything right and I'm just hoping to put on a few more kegs and beef up.”

Laurie is officially off contract with the Panthers at the end of 2018, but he said he was not worrying about the future just yet.

"I just want to have a big start to the year and put in the performances on the field,” he said. "If I get a few more call ups to (Intrust Super Premiership) that would be great but I'm just taking it week by week.”