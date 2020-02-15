Laurie impresses captain Cleary as Panthers head to finals

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers was full of praise for Daine Laurie ahead of day one of the NRL Nines 2020 tournament at HBF Park in Perth. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers was full of praise for Daine Laurie ahead of day one of the NRL Nines 2020 tournament at HBF Park in Perth. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

NRL NINES: It has been a fast and furious introduction to the top flight for Clarence Valley product Daine Laurie but it's fair to say he has earned his praise from the best.

Laurie played an important role for the side off the bench as they broke the scoring record with a 35-0 win in an opener against an understrength Sydney Roosters outfit last night.

The versatile back made a number of key contributions in scorching 36 degrees heat as he looked hungry for the ball and was tough on the defensive end.

But it was the words from club captain and NSW Blues star Nathan Cleary that stood out as he told Braith Anasta and Fox Sports viewers that Laurie was the one to watch in the Perth Nines competition.

"I think the obvious ones are Viliame Kikau and Jarome Laui but the main one to look out for is Daine Laurie, he's got plenty of speed and I'm really looked forward to seeing him out there," Cleary said before the opener yesterday.

The Panthers came up against the Newcastle Knights in round 2 today but they were unlocked by a speedy attack spearheaded by returning legend Kurt Gidley.

Kurt Gidley of the Knights during the NRL Nines 2020 tournament at HBF Park in Perth, Friday, February 14, 2020. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright)

Laurie was ever-present again for his side but a Stephene Crichton sin bin hurt them late on after a professional foul and the Knights ran in a late try to extend lead and move to the top of Pool 1.

Penrith finished second in their pool and will now play in the quarterfinals between 5.40pm and 6.55pm tonight.