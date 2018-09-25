Laurie putting his stamp on league

RUGBY LEAGUE: He might not have taken out the ultimate glory in the NSWRL Jersey Flegg grand final on Sunday, but former Lower Clarence Magpies flyer Daine Laurie has stamped himself as the future of the sport.

The Penrith Panthers fullback touched down in customary fashion in the first half of the grand final, but it was not enough to turn the tide for the mountain men who finished on the wrong end of a 22-12 scoreline against Cronulla.

It was a roller coaster ride of emotions for Laurie, who also found himself sent to the sin bin with 30 seconds left in the match after he was third man in during an altercation.

Laurie's first half try in the grand final helped the Panthers fullback take out top honours for the Jersey Flegg try-scorers ranks with 16 for the season.

It was a breakout year for Laurie, who also played in the Panthers Intrust Super Premiership side in 2018.

Laurie is expected to come home for holidays on the Clarence before he returns to Sydney for Panthers pre-season in November.