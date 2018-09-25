Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LETHAL WEAPON: Daine Laurie scored in Jersey Flegg final.
LETHAL WEAPON: Daine Laurie scored in Jersey Flegg final. NRL Photos
Rugby League

Laurie putting his stamp on league

25th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: He might not have taken out the ultimate glory in the NSWRL Jersey Flegg grand final on Sunday, but former Lower Clarence Magpies flyer Daine Laurie has stamped himself as the future of the sport.

The Penrith Panthers fullback touched down in customary fashion in the first half of the grand final, but it was not enough to turn the tide for the mountain men who finished on the wrong end of a 22-12 scoreline against Cronulla.

It was a roller coaster ride of emotions for Laurie, who also found himself sent to the sin bin with 30 seconds left in the match after he was third man in during an altercation.

Laurie's first half try in the grand final helped the Panthers fullback take out top honours for the Jersey Flegg try-scorers ranks with 16 for the season.

It was a breakout year for Laurie, who also played in the Panthers Intrust Super Premiership side in 2018.

Laurie is expected to come home for holidays on the Clarence before he returns to Sydney for Panthers pre-season in November.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Staff member blows whistle on mould issues at health centre

    premium_icon Staff member blows whistle on mould issues at health centre

    Health Staff claim mould in community health buildings in Grafton is risky to their health.

    • 25th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    KOSCIUSZKO CALLING: Grafton galloper locks in elusive slot

    premium_icon KOSCIUSZKO CALLING: Grafton galloper locks in elusive slot

    Horses BELFLYER will jump in the $1.3 million feature sprint at Randwick.

    • 25th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    THUNDER CLAP: City cool under grand final pressure

    premium_icon THUNDER CLAP: City cool under grand final pressure

    Netball GRAFTON netball grand finals end iun thrilling fashion.

    • 25th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Crime scene established after car enters river

    Crime scene established after car enters river

    News Emergency services respond to reports of a car in the Clarence River

    Local Partners