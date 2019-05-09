Menu
PROMISING TALENT: Daine Laurie and Penrith Panthers recruitment manager Jim Jones after Laurie signed his new two-year contract extension deal with the Panthers.
Rugby League

Laurie signs contract extension with Penrith Panthers

Jarrard Potter
by
9th May 2019 11:46 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Lower Clarence Magpies junior Daine Laurie is set to remain at the foot of the mountains for at least another two years, after he signed contract extension set to see him remain at the Penrith Panthers until 2021.

The promising youngster this week agreed to a two-year contract extension, and the new deal will see the 20-year-old utility back promoted to the Panthers NRL development list for 2020 and 2021.

"Daine is blessed with natural ability, reads the game well and has a knack of finding the try line,” Panthers Recruitment Manager Jim Jones said.

"We're confident the opportunity to train with the full-time squad and play higher level rugby league will help him reach his full potential.”

2019 JFLU20 Round 06 - Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks U20 v Penrith Panthers U20, PointsBet Stadium, 2019-04-18. Digital image by Gregg Porteous NRL Photos
Hailing from Iluka on the NSW North Coast, Laurie first joined Panthers in 2017 as a member of the club's SG Ball squad.

In 2018 he played a starring role as the Panthers Jersey Flegg side fell just short of a premiership and was subsequently named the club's Jersey Flegg Player of the Year.

This season Laurie has made appearances for both the Panthers Jersey Flegg and Canterbury Cup sides.

