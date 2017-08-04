Laurie soars to earn Panthers NYC call up

FLYING HIGH: Daine Laurie has been named on the wing for Penrith Panthers NYC side.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Iluka-born rugby league star Daine Laurie is ready to take another giant leap towards his NRL dream when he lines up for the Penrith Panthers NYC side this weekend.

What was once branded the Holden Cup, the NYC competition is a showcase of the next generation of league.

Laurie has been a member of the Panthers NYC squad since the end of the SG Ball competition where he played fullback for the Panthers in their run to the semi-finals.

Panthers NYC coach David Tangata-Toa has a high opinion of the former Lower Clarence Magpies flyer and said he would have made his debut much earlier if it had not been for school football duties with St Pats Blacktown and NSW Combined Catholic Colleges.

"It has been a bit tricky with Daine because he has had a fair bit of school footy on his plate,” the coach said.

"With the younger blokes we try to manage their workload so as to not overload them with football. I would have liked to get him in quicker but he has been training with us for the past couple of months.”

Tangata-Toa said he was taken by the fullback's agility and grace on the field as a quintessential link in the back line set-plays.

While it is a daunting task to step out for a debut game, Laurie will have housemates and close friends Brad Gaut and Toby Westacott also making their debut after playing SG Ball earlier in the season.

"There was not any plan on blooding them now - it was just through injury to other players,” Tangata-Toa said. "This week will be a great opportunity for them.

"They get the chance to keep a spot in the team. It is now up to them to prove they deserve to keep it.”

The second-placed Penrith play Wests Tigers at Pepper Stadium at 1.45pm on Sunday.