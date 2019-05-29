Laurie steps up through the grades at Penrith

FLYING HIGH: Daine Laurie in action for the Penrith Panthers Jersey Flegg side against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks U20 at PointsBet Stadium last year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: From the coastal town of Iluka to the foot of the mountains at Penrith, former Lower Clarence Magpies junior Daine Laurie has the rugby league world at his feet.

The 20-year-old utility recently committed to a two-year contract extension which saw him promoted to the Panthers NRL development list for 2020 and 2021.

Laurie started this season in the Panthers' Jersey Flegg side, and has since worked his way into the starting five-eighth position in Canterbury Cup.

He starred in Penrith's 28-10 win over New Zealand Warriors in round 10, bagging a try after backing up a linebreak from prop Spencer Leniu.

Laurie's run of form follows on from a breakout 2018 season, which saw him featured on many highlight reels and named Panthers' Jersey Flegg player of the season.

After playing his junior footy in t Group One, Laurie made the move to Sydney in 2016 on a two-year contract with the Penrith Under-20s Holden Cup side.

He finished his HSC at noted rugby league school Patrician Brothers, Blacktown. Laurie went on to star for the school, and along with his SG Ball Cup efforts he was picked in the NSW under-18 State of Origin squad in 2017.

In 2018 Laurie picked up where he left off, and was a regular in Penrith's Jersey Flegg Cup, as well as playing in the Panthers Intrust Super Premiership team.

Unfortunately for Laurie while the Panthers Jersey Flegg team reached the grand final, they finished on the wrong end of a 22-12 scoreline against Cronulla.

This season Laurie has again attracted the attention of the right people at Penrith, which has seen him secure his time at the club for another two years.

"Daine is blessed with natural ability, reads the game well and has a knack of finding the try line,” Panthers recruitment manager Jim Jones said.

"We're confident the opportunity to train with the full-time squad and play higher level rugby league will help him reach his full potential.”