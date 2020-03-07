Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taken It Easy does it again in the weekly Yamba Yacht Club race. Photo: Patrick Roberts
Taken It Easy does it again in the weekly Yamba Yacht Club race. Photo: Patrick Roberts
Water Sports

Laurie’s Taken It Easy sailing like the wind

Patrick Roberts, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAILING :Wednesday was a classic example of why, as I’m sure I’ve mentioned before, I love pursuit races.

For those who may not be intimately involved with yacht racing I’ll briefly explain.

With keel boats, a bigger, longer boat will sail faster than a smaller boat.

Think of a Mini Cooper S racing a V8 Supercar.

So, in yachting we have a handicap system and, in general, there are two types of races.

In one, the boats all start at the same time and finish whenever they do.

The times are recorded and, back at the clubhouse, the handicapper works out who actually won the race.

In the other, the handicaps are applied at the beginning, and each boat starts at a time that reflects its handicap, and then the first across the finish line is the winner.

Handicapping is part science part art.

Our handicappers do a pretty good job.

With 44 minutes separating the start times of the slowest and fastest boats, after about two and a half hours of racing, the final results were as follows:

1st Taken it Easy, Rob Laurie, 15:43.50

2nd Pintado, Dennis Blackburn, 15:45.21

3rd Triton, Bill Grainger, 15:46.35

4th Pacioli, Victor Holmes, 15:46.52

5th Welsh Dragon, Graeme Fleming, 15:47.15

6th Sure Thing, Stuart Hancock, 15:49.04

7th Circe, Lea Foster, 15:54.49

Now, who says yacht racing isn’t exciting?

If you’d like to join us, come along at noon on any Wednesday. No experience necessary.

clarence sailing taken it easy yamba yacht club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Taking a moment to celebrate

        premium_icon Taking a moment to celebrate

        News International Women’s Day event a hit as packed house stays to mingle

        NEW FACES: Meet the 2020 Jacaranda committee

        premium_icon NEW FACES: Meet the 2020 Jacaranda committee

        People and Places Take a look at who will be undertaking Grafton’s iconic floral festival this year...

        REVEALED: Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer

        News You voted, now it’s time to reveal who won our online poll …

        Yamba hopes harmed as LCCA dishes out three suspensions

        premium_icon Yamba hopes harmed as LCCA dishes out three suspensions

        Cricket The trio will be missed as they sit on the sidelines in a big semi-final clash...