Laurie’s Taken It Easy sailing like the wind

Taken It Easy does it again in the weekly Yamba Yacht Club race. Photo: Patrick Roberts

SAILING :Wednesday was a classic example of why, as I’m sure I’ve mentioned before, I love pursuit races.

For those who may not be intimately involved with yacht racing I’ll briefly explain.

With keel boats, a bigger, longer boat will sail faster than a smaller boat.

Think of a Mini Cooper S racing a V8 Supercar.

So, in yachting we have a handicap system and, in general, there are two types of races.

In one, the boats all start at the same time and finish whenever they do.

The times are recorded and, back at the clubhouse, the handicapper works out who actually won the race.

In the other, the handicaps are applied at the beginning, and each boat starts at a time that reflects its handicap, and then the first across the finish line is the winner.

Handicapping is part science part art.

Our handicappers do a pretty good job.

With 44 minutes separating the start times of the slowest and fastest boats, after about two and a half hours of racing, the final results were as follows:

1st Taken it Easy, Rob Laurie, 15:43.50

2nd Pintado, Dennis Blackburn, 15:45.21

3rd Triton, Bill Grainger, 15:46.35

4th Pacioli, Victor Holmes, 15:46.52

5th Welsh Dragon, Graeme Fleming, 15:47.15

6th Sure Thing, Stuart Hancock, 15:49.04

7th Circe, Lea Foster, 15:54.49

Now, who says yacht racing isn’t exciting?

If you’d like to join us, come along at noon on any Wednesday. No experience necessary.