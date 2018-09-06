Law firm investigates class action against Dr Emil Gayed

A LAW firm has begun investigations into a class action concerning the regulatory responses to disgraced gynaecologist Dr Emil Gayed, who worked at Grafton Base Hospital in 1994 and 1995.

Dr Gayed was found guilty of professional misconduct by the New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal in June 2018 relating to the management of seven patients over three years at the Manning Base Hospital in Taree.

An independent review by the New South Wales Department of Health is underway and has also now been expanded across multiple local health districts, which includes Grafton Base Hospital.

Law firm Slater and Gordon begun investigations after being contacted by a number of the gynaecologist's former patients, and practice group leader Andrew Baker said the class action investigation was likely to include dozens of Dr Gayed's former patients.

"In a situation like this where there are more than 40 complaints against one doctor, it is important to investigate the misconduct of the doctor involved, but this situation also raises serious questions around our system of regulation and oversight of the healthcare profession," Mr Baker said.

"What we have heard from the women affected is that complaints weren't addressed and questionable conduct was ignored, or not followed up, and the result has been life-changing for some of Dr Gayed's former patients.

"We are investigating the misconduct of Dr Gayed but also whether responsibility extends to the Medical Board and the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency as the regulatory bodies charged with ensuring that unqualified or inappropriate individuals aren't in positions where they can cause this kind of harm.

"How Dr Gayed was allowed to continue practising, in light of the evidence that has come to light, is a question that requires serious examination."

Mr Baker said a class action may be the most effective mechanism to ensure a meaningful outcome in circumstances where there are significant common elements to the claims of the women affected, and where those claims might not prove to be viable to pursue on an individual basis.

"It is alarming that this doctor has had a number of serious complaints spanning a period of many years and it raises questions around the integrity of the broader health system," Mr Baker said.

"It is therefore appropriate to investigate the conduct of the regulator in these circumstances, but such claims can be more complex and difficult for patients to pursue individually

"If it turns out that the regulator has failed in this case, a class action can ensure those women whose lives have been impacted can access justice."

Dr Gayed previously worked at Grafton Base Hospital, Kempsey District Hospital, Cooma Hospital, Manning Base Hospital and Mona Vale Hospital.

More details on the inquiry can be found here.