Lawrence bridge to close for repairs

A montage of the southern approach to the Sportsman Creek bridge, with a close up showing the raised teeth on the surface that will be fixed. Photo: John Ibbotson.

IN GOOD news for residents of Lawrence, the fixes to the major “bump” in their bridge will be fixed soon.

The bad news? The fixes require the bridge to be closed for two nights next month.

Transport for NSW Acting Director Northern Region Brett Butcher said work will be carried out on the southern approach to the bridge, to address settlement issues and bring the approach slab back to its original position.

“Every effort is made to reduce the amount of subsidence on a new bridge and pre-loading has reduced the amount of settlement at Sportsmans Creek,” Mr Butcher said.

“It is common for maintenance to be required after bridges open, especially in conditions like those at Lawrence where soft soils on the southern approach are close to 37 metres deep.”

To reduce impacts to motorists, one traffic lane and the pedestrian walkway will be closed from 7am on Tuesday 4 February until 5am on Friday 7 February, with full closure of the bridge overnight on Tuesday 4 and Thursday 6 February, between 8pm and 5am.

Mr Butcher said traffic controllers will be onsite to safely direct pedestrians during daylight hours and access will be provided for emergency vehicles if required during the bridge closures.

“Alternative routes are available via Pringles Way, The Bluff Point ferry and the Ulmarra ferry,” he said.

“The Ulmarra ferry is not a 24-hour ferry, with the last ferry departing the river bank at Southgate at 10.40pm.”

For ferry times please visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-ferries/ulmarra-ferry.html

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.