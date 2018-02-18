Lawrence comes to the party for Brothers

TIMELY KNOCK: Kallen Lawrence top scored with 70 not out to guide Brothers to victory over GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park.

TIMELY KNOCK: Kallen Lawrence top scored with 70 not out to guide Brothers to victory over GDSC Easts at Lower Fisher Park. Adam Hourigan

BROTHERS v GDSC EASTS: If Kallen Lawrence felt any pressure to perform on Saturday he didn't show it, as the top order batsman guided Clocktower Hotel Brothers to a seven-wicket win over GDSC Easts.

Lawrence spent the week on 5no with the knowledge his captain Jake Kroehnert (21) was already back in the sheds ahead of play resuming at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday and needing another 112 runs for victory.

To stay in touch with the top two, the defending premiers required someone to play a big innings. Lawrence answered the call, top scoring with 70 not out.

"We knew if we could bat the length of time we should get the runs, but if we lost a couple of early wickets we would be in a bit of trouble," Lawrence said.

Lawrence weathered the early storm from Easts strike bowler Ben Shaw (2 for 41 off 19) and together with Jamie Firth (40no), who returned to the crease when the first wicket fell having retired hurt after being struck in the chest last week, calmly took the Brethren beyond Easts' total of 158 in an unbeaten 67-run stand.

"Lucky enough a couple of tough chances went down," he said.

"Firthy looked a bit shaky early on, but toughed it out and it was good for him to get some runs."

Now in his third season in GDSC Premier League, it was Lawrence's highest score in the competition, having jumped across to Brothers from Westlawn this season.

"It's been good at Brothers, I'm having a lot of fun," he said.

Brothers declared at 3 for 173 in the hunt for an outright win. But after having Easts on the ropes at 7 for 36 they were denied maximum points by Jimmy Watters (32), Mack Spencer (14no) and Brad Knight (18no) who took the score 8 for 104 before the captains agreed to pull stumps.

"We were really hopiong for the outright, given what was happening in the other game (Tucabia v Westlawn).

"Now it's come down to the end of the season we need every point we can get.

"We were hoping to get them out for 60 or 80, but we put down a couple of tough chances we put down. It got to the point we knew we couldn't get the runs in time."

SCOREBOARD

GDSC EASTS v BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER HOTEL

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: GDSC Easts

Umpires: J Hackett, S Millar

GDSC Easts 1st 156

Brothers 1st Innings

M Kroehnert c Knight b Shaw 8

J Kroehnert c S Connor b Watters 21

J Firth not out 40

K Lawrence not out 70

JS Weatherstone c Watters b Shaw 18

Extras (b 8, lb 3, w 1, nb 4) 16

THREE wickets (dec) 173

Overs: 56

FoW: 1-18(M Kroehnert) 2-38(J Kroehnert) 3-86(JS Weatherstone)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 19-1-41-2, S Connor 13-4-39-0, JJ Watters 6-0-19-1, A Latham 1-0-3-0, M Cooper 12-3-34-0, G Connor 4-0-12-0, M Spencer 1-0-14-0.

GDSC Easts 2nd Innings

S Connor b Firth 5

G Connor b JS Weatherstone 6

T Gerrard c Lawrence b Firth 2

H Cameron b JS Weatherstone 13

H Byrnes b JS Weatherstone 0

M Cooper lbw b Kinnane 4

BJ Shaw b Kinnane 4

M Spencer not out 14

JJ Watters b Kinnane 32

B Knight not out 18

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 1, nb 2) 6

EIGHT wickets for 104

Overs: 30

FoW: 1-7(S Connor) 2-11(G Connor) 3-13(T Gerrard) 4-20(H Byrnes) 5-29(H Cameron) 6-35(M Cooper) 7-36(BJ Shaw) 8-83(JJ Watters)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 6-1-18-3, J Firth 4-1-11-2, AJ Kinnane 11-3-36-3, BJ Weatherstone 4-1-12-0, J Kroehnert 3-0-22-0, DJ Lucas 2-1-2-0.

Brothers won 1st innings by 7 wickets