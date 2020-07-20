Lawrence croquet report: July 19

A good roll up on a very chilly Tuesday morning but Robyn, Lorraine and Karen all found the Golden Hoops and Tonia showed true skill by hitting in off twice.

Ken managed two jump shots and Joy, Lorraine and Edna one each on Thursday. Karen was also in good form on Thursday hitting hoop to hoop twice. Leanne also in fine form ricocheted off Ann and scored. Ann replied with a nice jump shot. It might be that we will have to swab some of you in the future - well done.

Tonia also had a Golden Hoop. Kath managed to fluke one of her very rare shots and Lorraine retired injured. Hope you feel better next week. The greens looked good and played well. Thank you, Col!

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330 or Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play! We are located at the Lawrence golf course, Anne/March Street, Lawrence.