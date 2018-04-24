Lawrence digger honoured on Anzac Day

A digger from the Lawrence will be honoured as part of the Australian War Memorial centenary projection on Anzac Day.

Redvers Eric Lee's name will be to be projected onto the wall of The Australian War Memorial, in Canberra, on Anzac Day at 12.25am.

As part of the Anzac day commemoration, the Lawrence Museum will be open, with their Salute to Servicemen & Servicewomen display to honour Redvers, and others who served from the Lawrence area.

Redvers Eric Lee, was born at Lower Southgate, his parents were Frederick Jon Lee and Barbara Ellen Lee. Redvers, known as Eric, attended the Lower Southgate Primary School and became a farmhand.

On February 3, 1916, Redvers, along with his brother Frederick George Earl Lee, enlisted at Lawrence to join the services. It was the custom to be officially farewelled by the community. Eric was farewelled with H Cowling at Lower Southgate and presented with a wristlet watch.

As Private Redvers Lee, service number 4163, he embarked with his unit, 48th Battalion AIF, from Brisbane on board HMAT A36 'Boonah' on October 21, 1916. The ship arrived in Plymouth, England, in January 1917. From there, Redvers embarked from Folkestone to France in June. He served in both Belgium and France.

Little is known about his time in France, except that he was killed in action on the Somme, in France, July 8, 1918; age at death 18 years and 7 months. Like so many, he had given a false age on enlistment.

Redvers Eric Lee is buried in 1170 Villers-Bretonneux Military Cemetery at Fouilloy, in France. His headstone states:

"In Loving Memory of Our Dear Brother Eric At Rest"

He was awarded the British War Medal and the Victory Medal.

The display at the Lawrence Museum will be open from 10am-midday.