Cars stranded on river due to ferry failure

The Bluff Point Ferry after repairs were made when it lost a cable earlier in the morning

SEVERAL motorists had one of the longest ferry rides of their life when they were trapped aboard the Bluff Point Ferry on Monday for almost an hour and half.

About 9.15am Monday the 18-car ferry which runs during the morning and afternoon weekday peak hours between Woodford Island and Lawrence experienced mechanical issues when the drive cable slipped from its wheel.

The Lawrence Ferry stuck in the middle of the river after it dropped a cable. Photo: Cordelia Quinn.

The ferry became stranded in the middle of the river with four cars on board before Transport for NSW vessels attended the scene and pushed the ferry to shore for passengers to disembark. The whole process took about 90 minutes and no passengers were injured.

Witnesses reported that staff aboard the boat worked tirelessly to help those on board, which they said included a car with a young baby inside, even holding the ropes of the ferry while cars returned to dry land.

There was no interruption to the ferry service as the adjacent 24-car ferry continued operate during this time.

The 18-car ferry returned to service later on Monday afternoon and the affected wheel was replaced during regular maintenance.

