Lawrence Ferry set for maintenance works

The 18-car Lawrence Ferry will be out of action for maintenance from next week.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week at the Bluff Point Ferry in Lawrence for mandatory three yearly maintenance work to be carried out on the smaller of the two vehicular ferries.

The 18-car ferry, which is used during peak hours, is expected to be out of service from Tuesday 10 March for about two months. The 24-car ferry will continue to operate normally.

In order to minimise delays, commuters between the Lower Clarence and Grafton are advised to use the Pacific Highway and the new Grafton bridge as an alternative route. Peak hour delays crossing the Clarence River in Grafton have eased considerably since the opening of the new bridge in December last year.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time during this period, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.