Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 18-car Lawrence Ferry will be out of action for maintenance from next week.
The 18-car Lawrence Ferry will be out of action for maintenance from next week.
News

Lawrence Ferry set for maintenance works

Jarrard Potter
4th Mar 2020 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week at the Bluff Point Ferry in Lawrence for mandatory three yearly maintenance work to be carried out on the smaller of the two vehicular ferries.

The 18-car ferry, which is used during peak hours, is expected to be out of service from Tuesday 10 March for about two months. The 24-car ferry will continue to operate normally.

In order to minimise delays, commuters between the Lower Clarence and Grafton are advised to use the Pacific Highway and the new Grafton bridge as an alternative route. Peak hour delays crossing the Clarence River in Grafton have eased considerably since the opening of the new bridge in December last year.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time during this period, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

lawrence lawrence ferry
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Tucabia’s replacement bridge gets built in 30 seconds

        premium_icon WATCH: Tucabia’s replacement bridge gets built in 30 seconds

        News The old Briner Bridge has stood since 1908, but as part of its rebuild, take a look at how they put together its temporary replacement

        WHY WON’T YOU LISTEN? Police frustrated over road fatalities

        premium_icon WHY WON’T YOU LISTEN? Police frustrated over road fatalities

        News ‘It’s exasperating for police, I don’t know what it’s going to take for the...

        Fate of Yamba roundabouts remains unclear

        premium_icon Fate of Yamba roundabouts remains unclear

        Council News The longstanding issue concerning roundabouts on Yamba Rd continues as Council in...

        IN COURT: 11 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 People appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today