Lawrence finds his groove as Brothers continue rise

Brothers batsman Kallen Lawrence converted a good start into a century against South Services before heavy rains brought an early close to play at McKittrick Park. Ebony Stansfield

CRCA CRICKET: A chance conversation over a few beers has sparked a dramatic rise in form for Brothers Clocktower Hotel opener Kallen Lawrence.

The crafty right-hander has dominated the GDSC Premier League bowling attacks, racking up 234 runs for the loss of only one wicket.

It means his inflated average for the season is almost 100 more than the next best in Dylan Cleaver (144), and tells the tale of a man reinvented.

Lawrence, who has struggled for consistency since making the switch from Westlawn two years ago, had been shuffled all over the batting line-up, struggling to find a fit.

But when captain Jake Kroehnert approached him in the off-season, the conversation quickly turned to what his role would be in the side.

"He told me he wanted me to be the conservative opener,” Lawrence said. "It is not all about scoring runs but more about valuing your wicket and spending a lot of time out at the wicket. The runs will come regardless.”

Lawrence said the memory of last year's preliminary final, when Brothers were bowled out for 135 chasing 158 against Tucabia, had also been a driving force this season.

In that match, the wicketkeeper batted at six and could only manage five runs before he spooned a delivery back to bowler Kevin Weekes.

"We choked in that game and it was very disappointing for us as a team,” he said. "But I think you learn a lot more from a loss than a win, and we have come out this year with a different intent.

"I love to bat, so I want to be as patient and spend as much time at the crease as I can.”

That mentality won't change for Lawrence this week, despite the side hosting Coutts Crossing at McKittrick Park in what will be the first round of one-day clashes.

"Most of the times we have batted this year we have barely been out there for 50 overs,” he said. "We just want to keep playing the way we have been playing. We have got plenty of batting stock in the sheds.”

Conversely, Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing has struggled for consistency and numbers this season and will again put a makeshift side on the park, including the GDSC Premier League return of unrelenting seamer Zac Page.

He will lead a bowling attack that will also feature young firebrand Riley Chevalley and legspinner Brenden Cotten as they search for a way through the Brothers defence.

In other action, GDSC Easts will aim to keep their Premier League momentum going against a smarting Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn, while Tucabia Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving will face off against South Services.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Brothers v Coutts Crossing at McKittrick Park, South Services v Tucabia-Copmanhurst 2 at Lower Fisher, GDSC Easts v Westlawn at Ellem Oval. All games are 40 overs per side and begin at 1pm.