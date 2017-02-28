25°
Sport

Lawrence finish season in a blaze of glory

Bill North | 28th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
LAST LAUGH: Lawrence batsmen Luke Moloney and Brett O'Connor, pictured at the crease together earlier this season, both featured in their side's final blaze of glory for 2016/17 at Yamba Oval on Saturday.
LAST LAUGH: Lawrence batsmen Luke Moloney and Brett O'Connor, pictured at the crease together earlier this season, both featured in their side's final blaze of glory for 2016/17 at Yamba Oval on Saturday. Debrah Novak

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LCCA CRICKET: Lawrence ended its Lower Clarence First Grade season in a blaze of glory at Yamba Oval.

With their fate for 2016/17 already sealed in last spot, it took an inspirational captain's knock from Luke Moloney (95) to lead the side to its best batting display of the season.

Maclean United posted a formidable 6 for 224 off its 40 overs, highlighted by opener Dean Moran (49) followed by a dominant 73 not out from Craig Moran and 36 from Glenn Clark, who together catapulted the total from 3 for 68 at the halfway mark.

"Craig Moran and Glenn Clark (36) went on to give us a bit of a touch up," said usual Lawrence vice-captain Adrian Giffin, who watched from the sidelines with a torn leg muscle.

But the Lawrence batsmen were undaunted in the chase, ignited by opener Brett O'Connor who fell for 40 in the 5th over with the score at 1 for 44. Giffin said the cameo included an enormous six into the wind landing in the vicinity of the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club car park.

"Bretto hit a huge six into the wind almost into the bowling club car park," Giffin pointed out.

His dismissal only brought Moloney to the crease, who continued the onslaught. He was 52 not out at drinks, with the total 5 for 154, and four overs later had added another 43 to be caught five runs short of a maiden ton.

"Luke Moloney was shining star with 95," Giffin said.

"He might be a bit dusty because his birthday was Sunday. He got an early birthday present with his 95.

"He just opened up and played a very good innings. There weren't too many singles. Everything came out of the middle of the bat. It was good to watch.

Brodie Davis (20no) and Simon Harrison (5no) finished the job to hand Lawrence a four-wicket victory after just 28.1 overs.

Before Saturday's effort Lawrence's highest team total this season was 8 for 165 to beat Wanderers in round 11. However, the latest effort left Giffin, who last week referred to Lawrence as a bowling team rather than a batting team, eating his own words.

"They did give me a bit of a gee up," he said.

"I thing the boys might've read that, and stood up and had a real go. The pride of Lawrence went out with a blaze of glory.

"To come out and score 228 in 28 overs is outstanding.

"The piece de resistance in the whole show was that we only played with 10 men.

"I was tempted to help out, but knew I'd be more a hindrance than a help.

"Everything went well in the field. There were no dropped catches, they just didn't give us any chances.

"It's a good finish for Luke, being the captain, and keeps us in good stead for next year. I definitely think we'll be a force to be reckoned with next year."

Across the river Iluka also finished the regular season in style with an emphatic nine-wicket thumping of Harwood at Iluka Oval.

Harwood's total of 8 for 158, highlighted by Stephen Timm's 63, was nowhere near enough as opener Brendan James (74no) and Dean Bartlett (58no) combined for an unbeaten 140-run partnership.

Reader poll

Who will win the 2016/17 LCCA 1st Grade title?

  • View Results

SCOREBOARD

Lower Clarence Cricket Association

MACLEAN BOWLING CLUB 1ST GRADE

Round 17

MACLEAN UNITED V LAWRENCE

Venue: Yamba Oval Turf

Toss: Maclean United

Umpires: Steve Cameron, Kevin Eames

Maclean United 1st Innings

D Moran c D Harrison b Moloney 49

M Woodward b Davis 8

Moffitt c Moloney b HJ Ensbey 7

D McColl c O'Connor b HJ Ensbey 9

J Moran c & b D Harrison 17

C Moran not out 73

G Clark c Moloney b Watterson 36

N Williams not out 0   Extras (b 4, lb 6, w 11, nb 4) 25

SIX wickets for 224

Overs: 40

Bowling: HJ Ensbey 8-0-42-2, L Moloney 5-0-26-1, B Davis 8-2-33-1, R Watterson 1-0-10-1, D Harrison 5-0-39-1, B O'Connor 6-0-25-0, S Harrison 7-0-42-0

Lawrence 1st Innings

B O'Connor c Moffitt b Williams 40

T Gerrard c J Moran b Williams 20

R Watterson c Causley b McColl 2

L Moloney c whiteside b Moffitt 95

L Ensbey c J Moran b Williams 4

HJ Ensbey c G Clark b whiteside 16

B Davis not out 20

S Harrison not out 5

Extras (b 3, lb 0, w 15, nb 7) 25

SIX wickets for 228   Overs: 28.1

FoW: 1-44(B O'Connor) 2-73(T Gerrard) 3-81(R Watterson) 4-89(L Ensbey) 5-178(HJ Ensbey) 6-213(L Moloney)    Bowling: N Williams 8-0-39-3, A Moffitt 1-0-10-1, D McColl 4-0-44-1, A Whiteside 6-0-33-1, G Clark 3-0-38-0, J Causley 6.1-0-59-0

Lawrence win by four wickets.

HARWOOD V ILUKA

Venue: Iluka Oval Turf

Toss: Harwood

Umpires: Bill McCarron, Dave Whitby

Harwood 1st Innings

D Mitchell c Kempshall b Cowen 1

S Timms c Ryan b Allen 63

D Simmons c Ryan b McEwin 38

T Anderson c James b Newton 9

T Anderson c Anderson b lane 8

K Richards b Kempshall 15

M Peterie c Ryan b Lane 0

M Mitchell not out 6

A Moss b Bartlett 1

M Niemiec not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 0, w 12, nb 2) 16

EIGHT wickets for 158

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-1(D Mitchell) 2-81(D Simmons) 3-99(T Anderson) 4-121(T Anderson) 5-132(M Peterie) 6-132(S Timms) 7-153(K Richards) 8-155(A Moss)

Bowling: J Allen 8-0-19-1, D Cowen 2-0-10-1, C Kempshall 6-2-19-1, Z Newton 8-0-39-1, D Bartlett 5-0-22-1, J McEwin 5-0-23-1, j lane 6-0-24-2

Iluka 1st Innings

G Ryan c Moss b Richards 10

B James not out 74

D Bartlett not out 58

Extras (b 3, lb 1, w 12, nb 1) 17

ONE wicket for 159

Overs: 34

FoW: 1-19(G Ryan)

Bowling: K Richards 8-3-25-1, T Anderson 8-2-31-0, S Timms 4-0-22-0, M Niemiec 3-0-20-0, T Littlechild 4-0-16-0, M Mitchell 2-0-19-0, D Mitchell 1-0-7-0, D Simmons 4-0-15-0

ILUKA win by nine wickets.

MACLEAN BOWLING CLUB LCCA THIRD GRADE

Round 16

Iluka CC Red 179 (B Richards 69*, J Crompton 40; JC Lee 3/19, G Barrett 2/13) def Lawrence CC 152 (N Moloney 42, G Barrett 30; Z Cowen 3/14, B Richards 3/22)

Yamba CC 111 (A Stillhard 30, N Hollis 27; J Webster 4/22, R Brady 2/12, J Duff 2/18, J James 2/18) def by Iluka CC White 9/234(cc) (J James 93*, T Cullen 45, J Duff 30*; S Studdert 3/30, R Becker 3/30, J Angelo 2/41)

Harwood CC Gold 6/113(cc) (D Ryan 36*, Z McMahon 33; T Anderson 2/12) def by Harwood CC Blue 2/114 (E Lewis 54*, S Hogan 24*)

Wanderers CC 131 (G Eggins 47, R Binge 28, A Robison 20; S Flannery 3/28, C Clark 2/29) def by Maclean United CC 6/226(cc) (S Flannery 53*, G Armer 51*, l Johns 50*, T Neilson 30; C Boon 2/4, T Bannerman 2/32)

Woodford Island Warriors CC White 4/172 (B Ryan 50*, J Rainbow 29*, D Lollback 22, K Peter 20*) def Woodford Island Warriors CC Blue 8/168 (J Dawson 43, T Payne 31, Z Breckinridge 25*, W Ross 22; B Ryan 2/13, D Ensby 2/13)

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  lawrence lcca cricket luke moloney maclean united yamba oval

Industry exposure puts hair professionals a cut above

Industry exposure puts hair professionals a cut above

CAREERS of Grafton hairdressers Luci Monaghan and Nathan Thompson featured in nationwide magazines.

Rebels locked and loaded for a third straight title

South Grafton Rebels run through final pre-match drills before their clash with Navy Tridents.

South Grafton put Group 2 on notice with dominant charity match win.

Opportunity for growth "fundamental” reason behind purchase

Director Michaell Hall, CEO Graeme Prior and general manager of Hall and Prior Kris Healy with director of nursing Julie Spicer as Grafton Aged Care Home welcomes its new owners.

Company commits to keep existing 120 jobs at aged care facility

TRIBUTES: Vale Aunty Bertha - you will be missed

Bundjalung Elder Aunty Bertha Kapeen will be sadly missed. Published with permission of family.

A heartfelt poem from Aunty Bertha's grand-daughter among tributes

Local Partners

TRIBUTES: Vale Aunty Bertha - you will be missed

A HEARFELT poem from Aunty Bertha's grand-daughter among tributes

'I'm just so grateful that people loved him as much as I do'

The front porch was Dianne Steel and her late son Cameron Britt's favourite place to sit together.

Mum thankful for community's help after her son's tragic death

Clean Up Australia makes a comeback in Iluka

Clean up Australia Day.

Annual event to be held on the Saturday before the markets

10 things to do this weekend

ON TOUR: Kasey Chambers and Bernard Fanning will play in Grafton this weekend as part of their Sooner or Later tour.

Looking for something to do?

Celebrating the Clarence Valley's unique story

Lynn Baker and Penny the detection dog. Penny will be in Grafton during Heritage Near Me Roadshow which arrive in early March. Photo: Jason O'Brien

Week-long celebration of Clarence Valley's heritage

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

PRESIDENT Trump has figured out how the biggest moment of the Oscars went so wrong. Surprise surprise, it’s because of him.

Lama and Sarah’s ‘epic’ MKR fail

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

Tempers flare as Lebanese feast turns into an epic fail.

Oscars 2017: How did biggest award get stuffed up?

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

'Guys in headsets starting buzzing around. They took the envelope.'

Lisa Curry can't marry her fiance

Lisa Curry breaks down in the jungle.

Lisa Curry says she can’t get married to her fiance

The true cause of the Oscars bungle

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscars ended with a moment that left everyone speechless.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as La La Land, but was later corrected to Moonlight.

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land incorrectly named Best Picture.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

SOLD BY DANIEL KELLY

32 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 1 4 $435,000

Quite often when you are looking to buy it becomes a case of having to sacrifice something, whether it be the big pergola area, the shed in the back yard or the...

Your Chance To Invest Is Here

17 Kerrani Place, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

Located in the heart of Coutts Crossing, this delightful home offers ample potential. Suited for buyers across all categories this property is situated on 1,125m2...

Modern Westlawn Invesment

44 Course Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

Located in the family friendly suburb of Westlawn, you will find 44 Course Street. This fully fenced, two storey brick and fibro home is perfect for first home...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 AUCTION

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

One For All Buyers To Consider

4 Casuarina Close, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 AUCTION

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac 4 Casuarina Close will suit most buyers in today's market. With a short drive of 20 Minutes into Grafton's CBD this property allows...

&quot;Fairweather&quot; c. 1890

168 Fitzroy Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

Settled amongst one of Grafton's most sought heritage precincts, 168 Fitzroy exhibits much more than your standard old-world charm... Period-home aficionados will...

Buy Now Benefit Later

1/54 Mary Street, Grafton 2460

Town House 4 2 1 For Sale

Looking for an investment property with good rental income? Well look no further! 1/54 Mary Street Grafton ticks all the boxes. Being close to schools, the...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 269,000

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

RARE FIND - RIVER VIEWS FROM YOUR FUTURE FRONT VERANDAH

Lot 2/719 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands 2460

Residential Land This stunning five-acre lot offers the potential for Clarence River views just ... $169,000

This stunning five-acre lot offers the potential for Clarence River views just 20 minutes from Grafton. The sense of peace and space out here is truly calming ...

PRICE REDUCTION - FLOOD-FREE and UTILITIES IN PLACE - IT&#39;S TIME TO BUILD!

30 Bimble Avenue, South Grafton 2460

Residential Land Here at the upper end of Bimble Avenue you will find many ... $79,000

Here at the upper end of Bimble Avenue you will find many quality family homes but one thing that you won't find is a solid supply of vacant land available for...

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Historic home 'Fairweather' up for action

Fairweather

Historic property owned for last 35 years up for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!