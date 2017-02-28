Lawrence finish season in a blaze of glory

LAST LAUGH: Lawrence batsmen Luke Moloney and Brett O'Connor, pictured at the crease together earlier this season, both featured in their side's final blaze of glory for 2016/17 at Yamba Oval on Saturday.

LCCA CRICKET: Lawrence ended its Lower Clarence First Grade season in a blaze of glory at Yamba Oval.

With their fate for 2016/17 already sealed in last spot, it took an inspirational captain's knock from Luke Moloney (95) to lead the side to its best batting display of the season.

Maclean United posted a formidable 6 for 224 off its 40 overs, highlighted by opener Dean Moran (49) followed by a dominant 73 not out from Craig Moran and 36 from Glenn Clark, who together catapulted the total from 3 for 68 at the halfway mark.

"Craig Moran and Glenn Clark (36) went on to give us a bit of a touch up," said usual Lawrence vice-captain Adrian Giffin, who watched from the sidelines with a torn leg muscle.

But the Lawrence batsmen were undaunted in the chase, ignited by opener Brett O'Connor who fell for 40 in the 5th over with the score at 1 for 44. Giffin said the cameo included an enormous six into the wind landing in the vicinity of the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club car park.

"Bretto hit a huge six into the wind almost into the bowling club car park," Giffin pointed out.

His dismissal only brought Moloney to the crease, who continued the onslaught. He was 52 not out at drinks, with the total 5 for 154, and four overs later had added another 43 to be caught five runs short of a maiden ton.

"Luke Moloney was shining star with 95," Giffin said.

"He might be a bit dusty because his birthday was Sunday. He got an early birthday present with his 95.

"He just opened up and played a very good innings. There weren't too many singles. Everything came out of the middle of the bat. It was good to watch.

Brodie Davis (20no) and Simon Harrison (5no) finished the job to hand Lawrence a four-wicket victory after just 28.1 overs.

Before Saturday's effort Lawrence's highest team total this season was 8 for 165 to beat Wanderers in round 11. However, the latest effort left Giffin, who last week referred to Lawrence as a bowling team rather than a batting team, eating his own words.

"They did give me a bit of a gee up," he said.

"I thing the boys might've read that, and stood up and had a real go. The pride of Lawrence went out with a blaze of glory.

"To come out and score 228 in 28 overs is outstanding.

"The piece de resistance in the whole show was that we only played with 10 men.

"I was tempted to help out, but knew I'd be more a hindrance than a help.

"Everything went well in the field. There were no dropped catches, they just didn't give us any chances.

"It's a good finish for Luke, being the captain, and keeps us in good stead for next year. I definitely think we'll be a force to be reckoned with next year."

Across the river Iluka also finished the regular season in style with an emphatic nine-wicket thumping of Harwood at Iluka Oval.

Harwood's total of 8 for 158, highlighted by Stephen Timm's 63, was nowhere near enough as opener Brendan James (74no) and Dean Bartlett (58no) combined for an unbeaten 140-run partnership.

SCOREBOARD

Lower Clarence Cricket Association

MACLEAN BOWLING CLUB 1ST GRADE

Round 17

MACLEAN UNITED V LAWRENCE

Venue: Yamba Oval Turf

Toss: Maclean United

Umpires: Steve Cameron, Kevin Eames

Maclean United 1st Innings

D Moran c D Harrison b Moloney 49

M Woodward b Davis 8

Moffitt c Moloney b HJ Ensbey 7

D McColl c O'Connor b HJ Ensbey 9

J Moran c & b D Harrison 17

C Moran not out 73

G Clark c Moloney b Watterson 36

N Williams not out 0 Extras (b 4, lb 6, w 11, nb 4) 25

SIX wickets for 224

Overs: 40

Bowling: HJ Ensbey 8-0-42-2, L Moloney 5-0-26-1, B Davis 8-2-33-1, R Watterson 1-0-10-1, D Harrison 5-0-39-1, B O'Connor 6-0-25-0, S Harrison 7-0-42-0

Lawrence 1st Innings

B O'Connor c Moffitt b Williams 40

T Gerrard c J Moran b Williams 20

R Watterson c Causley b McColl 2

L Moloney c whiteside b Moffitt 95

L Ensbey c J Moran b Williams 4

HJ Ensbey c G Clark b whiteside 16

B Davis not out 20

S Harrison not out 5

Extras (b 3, lb 0, w 15, nb 7) 25

SIX wickets for 228 Overs: 28.1

FoW: 1-44(B O'Connor) 2-73(T Gerrard) 3-81(R Watterson) 4-89(L Ensbey) 5-178(HJ Ensbey) 6-213(L Moloney) Bowling: N Williams 8-0-39-3, A Moffitt 1-0-10-1, D McColl 4-0-44-1, A Whiteside 6-0-33-1, G Clark 3-0-38-0, J Causley 6.1-0-59-0

Lawrence win by four wickets.

HARWOOD V ILUKA

Venue: Iluka Oval Turf

Toss: Harwood

Umpires: Bill McCarron, Dave Whitby

Harwood 1st Innings

D Mitchell c Kempshall b Cowen 1

S Timms c Ryan b Allen 63

D Simmons c Ryan b McEwin 38

T Anderson c James b Newton 9

T Anderson c Anderson b lane 8

K Richards b Kempshall 15

M Peterie c Ryan b Lane 0

M Mitchell not out 6

A Moss b Bartlett 1

M Niemiec not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 0, w 12, nb 2) 16

EIGHT wickets for 158

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-1(D Mitchell) 2-81(D Simmons) 3-99(T Anderson) 4-121(T Anderson) 5-132(M Peterie) 6-132(S Timms) 7-153(K Richards) 8-155(A Moss)

Bowling: J Allen 8-0-19-1, D Cowen 2-0-10-1, C Kempshall 6-2-19-1, Z Newton 8-0-39-1, D Bartlett 5-0-22-1, J McEwin 5-0-23-1, j lane 6-0-24-2

Iluka 1st Innings

G Ryan c Moss b Richards 10

B James not out 74

D Bartlett not out 58

Extras (b 3, lb 1, w 12, nb 1) 17

ONE wicket for 159

Overs: 34

FoW: 1-19(G Ryan)

Bowling: K Richards 8-3-25-1, T Anderson 8-2-31-0, S Timms 4-0-22-0, M Niemiec 3-0-20-0, T Littlechild 4-0-16-0, M Mitchell 2-0-19-0, D Mitchell 1-0-7-0, D Simmons 4-0-15-0

ILUKA win by nine wickets.

MACLEAN BOWLING CLUB LCCA THIRD GRADE

Round 16

Iluka CC Red 179 (B Richards 69*, J Crompton 40; JC Lee 3/19, G Barrett 2/13) def Lawrence CC 152 (N Moloney 42, G Barrett 30; Z Cowen 3/14, B Richards 3/22)

Yamba CC 111 (A Stillhard 30, N Hollis 27; J Webster 4/22, R Brady 2/12, J Duff 2/18, J James 2/18) def by Iluka CC White 9/234(cc) (J James 93*, T Cullen 45, J Duff 30*; S Studdert 3/30, R Becker 3/30, J Angelo 2/41)

Harwood CC Gold 6/113(cc) (D Ryan 36*, Z McMahon 33; T Anderson 2/12) def by Harwood CC Blue 2/114 (E Lewis 54*, S Hogan 24*)

Wanderers CC 131 (G Eggins 47, R Binge 28, A Robison 20; S Flannery 3/28, C Clark 2/29) def by Maclean United CC 6/226(cc) (S Flannery 53*, G Armer 51*, l Johns 50*, T Neilson 30; C Boon 2/4, T Bannerman 2/32)

Woodford Island Warriors CC White 4/172 (B Ryan 50*, J Rainbow 29*, D Lollback 22, K Peter 20*) def Woodford Island Warriors CC Blue 8/168 (J Dawson 43, T Payne 31, Z Breckinridge 25*, W Ross 22; B Ryan 2/13, D Ensby 2/13)