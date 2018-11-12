Lawrence form puts Brothers in the driver's seat

Kallen Lawrence led the way with a steely innings against South Services.

BROTHERS v SOUTHS: Clocktower Hotel Brothers will look to in-form opener Kallen Lawrence to guide the side home when their clash with South Services resumes at McKittrick Park next week.

Lawrence (32*) will resume his innings next week as he eyes consecutive half-centuries to start the 2018/19 GDSC Premier League season.

The opener's steely resolve has ensured Brothers are in the box seat for the clash, with the side 2-74 at stumps, chasing 128 for victory.

Lawrence lost opening partner Beau Sevil early in the run chase, trapped in front by the sharp work of Services seamer Linden Harris (1 for 8 off 5 overs).

But after he was joined by captain Jake Kroehnert (15), the pair managed to see off a tricky opening spell from Harris and Josh Amos (0 for 16 off 6), before Kroehnert was caught off the bowling of off-spinner Brad Scott.

Jamie Firth (21*) made sure to pick up where his captain left off and managed to notch a steady 40-run partnership with Lawrence before stumps.

Earlier it had been a five-wicket haul to Billy Weatherstone (5 for 33 off 15.4) that did the damage for Brothers, with the slick seamer running through the Services tail in his second spell.

Dylan Cleaver (33) led the way from the top of the innings for South Services, and combined well with Rohan Green (24) in a fighting 40-run fourth-wicket stand.

Luke Sullivan (22) also played a handy cameo, smashing three fours and a six before he holed out to Kroehnert.

Brothers young gun Ethan Lucas finished with two wickets as Services fell for 127.

BROTHERS V SOUTH SERVICES

At McKittrick Park

Toss: South Services

Umpires: David Honeybrook

South Services 1st Innings

T Kroehnert b BJ Weatherstone 14

DW Cleaver c Lawrence b DJ Lucas 33

SL McLennan lbw b JS Weatherstone 0

J Rainbow c Lawrence b DJ Lucas 10

R Green b BJ Weatherstone 24

LJ Sullivan c Kroehnert b EA Lucas 22

W Wynn not out 16

L Harris lbw b BJ Weatherstone 1

J Amos b EA Lucas 1

J Kelleher c JS Weatherstone b BJ Weatherstone 3

BG Scott b BJ Weatherstone 0

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 0, nb 1) 3

ALL-OUT for 127

Overs: 45.4

FoW: 1-27(T Kroehnert) 2-28(SL McLennan) 3-38(J Rainbow) 4-78(DW Cleaver) 5-95(R Green) 6-114(LJ Sullivan) 7-115(L Harris) 8-116(J Amos) 9-119(J Kelleher) 10-127(BG Scott)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 6-2-16-1, BJ Weatherstone 15.4-4-33-5, DJ Lucas 7-2-11-2(1nb), J Firth 2-0-12-0, AJ Kinnane 8-2-32-0, J Kroehnert 3-0-12-0, EA Lucas 4-1-7-2, SR Kippax 1-0-2-0

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence not out 32

BL Sevil lbw b Harris 2

J Kroehnert c Amos b Scott 15

J Firth not out 21

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 1, nb 1) 4

TWO wickets for 74

Overs: 23

FoW: 1-9(BL Sevil) 2-34(J Kroehnert)

Bowling: J Amos 6-0-16-0, L Harris 5-1-8-1, BG Scott 7-0-21-1, W Wynn 5-2-18-0, J Kelleher 1-0-9-0