Lawrence gets pretty UGLY over leukaemia

GREAT CAUSE: Debbie Weaver, who is taking on the U.G.L.Y bartender challenge at Lawrence Tavern gets a bit of a razz from Siobhan Hoy. Adam Hourigan

THE Lawrence Tavern is once again hoping to be the UGLY-est pub in Australia, as they look to raise funds for this year's UGLY Bartender fundraiser in support of the Leukaemia Foundation.

The first fundraising event at the tavern is a trivia night tonight, and later this month hypnotist Greg Hudson will bring his hilarious show to the Lawrence Tavern for an entertaining night of hypnotic fun.

The Lawrence Tavern's Debbie Weaver said the UGLY Bartender fundraiser, which stands for Understanding, Generous, Likeable You, was something close to the heart of everyone at the tavern, and this year's fundraising target stood at $4000.

"Every $80 raised helps provide one night's free accommodation for family and loved ones of those with blood cancer,” Ms Weaver said.

"It's something that's very close to our hearts and we've been doing it every year for the past four years.”

The tavern is also holding Saturday raffles and selling tickets to their 100 club to help raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

The trivia night is for teams of six-eight people, entry is $10 per person.

Hypnotist Greg Hudson will be at the Tavern on August 17, with limited seats available. Tickets are $40 and include dinner and champagne.

For more details and to buy tickets, contact the Lawrence Tavern on 6647 7213. Visit the Lawrence Tavern Facebook page to donate to their UGLY Bartender fundraiser.