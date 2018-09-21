Lawrence Golf Club earns affiliation from Golf NSW

GOLF: The Lawrence Golf Club celebrated a milestone last month to become the newest affiliated club with Golf NSW and Golf Australia and joined 19 other clubs within the district in the Northern Rivers District Golf Association and Women's Golf Northern Rivers.

Originally the first race track in the Clarence Valley, the Lawrence Golf Club course is built on a sporting ground adjacent to two soccer fields and a tennis court, and is solely run and maintained by volunteers.

Like everything at the club, the clubhouse and amenities were built by local helpers and is a work in progress according to club captain Dan Hillier.

"Although at times we struggle for sponsorship and the maintenance costs of the course, we will persevere in order to leave this place better for future generations," Hillier said.

"With the support of the local community we will continue to promote the game by helping parents and children understand that golf offers personal growth around self discipline physical exercise, weight loss, brain stimulation and social interaction in a healthy environment."

Hillier said the club will be focusing on junior golf in the coming years and will later this month be visited by Jay Simpson from First Swing, in order to introduce the local primary school to golf.

"The club will no doubt provide a champion golfer like Jarrod Lyle or Karrie Webb," Hillier said.

The course is open for play all weekdays for the club's 40 playing members, and with Sunday mornings' exception, you can just turn up and play by placing $12 in the honest box at the clubhouse. The course has also been officially rated by Golf NSW and will in effect start the transition to GolfLink for handicapping in the near future.