Lawrence Hall reaches a new milestone

IT WAS an exciting weekend for the Lawrence community as residents came out and celebrated its beloved hall's 125th birthday.

There were stories of parties, dances, fundraisers and weddings in days gone by, but there were also a few more personal stories that came out of the day.

One resident said he'd moved to Lawrence 40 years ago and never had a bad day since.

Robert Reeves, who turned 79 only a few days ago and has lived in Lawrence his entire life, says he's seen his fair share of weddings and parties at the hall, including his own 21st birthday celebration.

There is a lot to love about living in Lawrence but there is one particular thing that really makes it special, he says.

"I love the river, mainly. It's a beautiful river," he said.

Since he was 16, Mr Reeves has been a part of the hall committee, albeit on and off.

"When I was married I let it go a bit but, when the kids grew up, I got back into it," he said.

While Mr Reeves wouldn't give away any tales of his own time in the hall, he did say when there were dances, the night wasn't over until one particular thing had happened.

"There used to be people who came to these dances, and the night wasn't completed unless they got someone outside and had a brawl," he said.

"But I wasn't one of them."