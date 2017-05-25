Lawrence Hall's 125th birthday

(l-r) Esther Smith, Lorna Reeves, Jennifer Sumskis with daughter Layla, Neville Taber and Dulcie Reeves get ready for the Lawrence Hall 125th birthday at today's Biggest Morning Tea.

THE sounds of tea cups clinking and raffles being drawn rang out from the Lawrence Hall on Wednesday for their Biggest Morning Tea, and hall committee secretary Lorna Reeves said you have to be quick to book a spot.

"Don't ask for a Saturday in September, they're not available already,” she laughed.

"There's the over-50s on Monday, bootcamps here on Tuesday and Thursday evening, and the quilting ladies every Friday, and that's without anyone else.”

The hall has been the hub of the Lawrence community, and next month will celebrate its 125th birthday.

To be held on June 3 from 11am, there will be entertainment, displays and refreshments put on, with the official opening at 1pm, and a celebration of its history.

"They used to have send-offs and welcome homes from the war here, we still have two or three weddings here each year, and even many people in Lawrence leave a request that when they pass after their funeral they want everyone to come back to the hall for refreshments,” Lorna said.

Members of the public are welcome along, and the committee are interested in anyone who has a story of their connection to the hall to tell their story on the day.