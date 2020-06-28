Menu
Digital producer Jenna Thompson is this week's Roving Reporter
News

Lawrence, I'm coming to you!

Jenna Thompson
by
28th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

With the return of Roving Reporter, I'm not only thrilled to be first cab off the rank, but also excited to catch up with the locals from beautiful Lawrence.   

Luke and Rebecca from the Lawrence Tavern will be hosting me, so if you're in the area on Tuesday between 10am and 12pm, please pop in to see me and have a chat!

  • When:  10am - 12pm, Tuesday, June 30
  • Where: The Lawrence Tavern

Alternatively, you can get in touch with me via Facebook, phone: 6643 0588, or via email

See you Tuesday!

 

ROVING REPORTER: DEX COMES TO YOU

Reporters will be on the ground in various venues around the Clarence Valley each week.

Have a chat to them, tell them your news or what you like the Daily Examiner to cover. 

To find out where one of our reporters will be next, visit our Facebook events page or follow the web tag 'DEX Roving Reporter' to receive an alert.  

Alternatively, you can drop us a line by emailing newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.  

Grafton Daily Examiner

