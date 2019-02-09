Lawrence in for tough clash against Iluka

LINCHPIN: Lawrence captain Luke Moloney has pegged batsman Luke Ensbey to be the key for their side when they take on Iluka this weekend.

LCCA: Lawrence will be looking for a top-four finish this week when they take on Iluka at Barry Watts Oval in the Maclean Bowling Club LCCA first-grade competition this afternoon.

Despite a disjointed back end of 2018 and start of 2019, which has included two byes in four rounds since December15 last year, Lawrence have the opportunity to leapfrog Harwood on the first-grade competition ladder with the two teams in equal fourth place.

Lawrence will move into outright fourth position if they can secure points against the second-placed Iluka and Wanderers defeat Harwood.

Lawrence captain Luke Moloney said it would not be easy to earn points against Iluka, who in the last round had scored a 37-run victory over Harwood.

"The boys are definitely keen to get a game in, get out there and get a bit of cricket under their belts,” Moloney said.

"Iluka have been going pretty good so we will need to be on our game. If we can bat out our overs, that will go a long way, we haven't done that much this year, so if we can do that we will go close.

"Luke Ensbey is the man this week, I think. If he can score a 50 or something like that, we can build an innings around that.”

Moloney said the problem Lawrence have been facing this season was batting collapses which have crippled their chances of posting big totals.

"We've got some batters but we haven't had much luck and haven't been able to get going,” he said.

"The biggest problem is if we lose one wicket we lose five, we fall in a heap ... that's happened every game.

"We need to keep our composure. If we lose a wicket we can't panic and worry too much. If we lose one or two that's OK, but if we lose three or four quickly, the game is over before it's begun.

Moloney said he had confidence his bowlers could make inroads against the Iluka line-up.

GAME DAY: Lawrence v Iluka at Barry Watts Oval, Harwood v Wanderers at Iluka Oval. Maclean United bye.