IRON MAN: Larry Adams plies his trade in the blacksmith's shed at the Lawrence Museum. Adam Hourigan
Lawrence keeps the fire aglow for trade still burning hot

Adam Hourigan
27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

TWELVE years ago, Larry Adams needed a way to straighten some parts of a sulky he was building.

Already a skilled woodworker, he found a forge to work the metal and he has not stopped since.

Mr Adams calls himself a hobby blacksmith and said despite popular opinion, the art is anything but dying.

"There are about 15 blacksmiths in the Valley, some hobby, some qualified tradesmen who are brilliant. It's stronger than ever,” he said.

"I just enjoy creating things out of steel.

"I like to use scrap steel, recycle it and turn it into something that's going to last 100 years rather than two years.”

And after a visit to the Lawrence Museum a few months ago, he found a space perfect to practise his craft.

"They had a blacksmith shop with no blacksmith, and there's nowhere in town where I can do it, so I came and offered my services,” he said.

"We needed to rebuild the forge, but otherwise everything was here. I rounded up a few tools and just do it for fun.”

"I come down on my day off, so I get out when I can.”

Mr Adams now works the shop in Lawrence most Tuesdays, and has quickly become a hit with the travelling groups who visit.

"I try and do stuff we can finish fairly quickly because the visitors want to watch something be finished,” he said.

"We sell things like fire pokers and dinner chimes down to little jewellery pieces.”

And as an added bonus, Larry's full name (Lawrence) was already over the door.

"I think it was here before I was,” Larry laughed. "But I'm told they'll let me claim it as long as I keep coming.”

