Lawrence kids treated to a visit from Santa

BUSH CHRISTMAS: Santa Claus made a special visit to meet the children from Lawrence on Christmas Eve. Jenna Thompson

SANTA Claus made his annual visit to Lawrence on Sunday to ensure the township's children were ready for Christmas.

"I got a call from Santa a few days ago and he told me I was on the nice list," 10-year-old Ethan Spears said. "But he told me my brother was in the middle of naughty and nice, so he was still deciding."

Escorted by the Lawrence Rural Fire Service, more than 20 children turned out to meet the man in red who came bearing lollies.

"I love to come out and visit these kids from the bush," Mr Claus said. "The grannies also come out to say hello because they like to get a cuddle from me."

Eight years ago, Lawrence RFS captain Scott Campbell invited Mr Claus to come and visit the children. Since then, Mr Claus has visited every Christmas Eve.

"A lot of the kids come from the outskirts of Lawrence and might not get a chance to meet Santa, so we're lucky he visits us each year," Mr Campbell said.

Given the distances between homes, Kelly and Daniel Spears host a special Lawrence Christmas party at their home each year so that Mr Claus could meet as many children as possible.

"Because of his tight schedule, he sometimes can't make it out to places like Gurranang or along Tullymorgan Road, so this makes it easier for him to met everyone," Mr Spears said.

So what draws Santa Claus back to Lawrence each year?

"I love seeing all the kangaroos that live here," Mr Claus said.

"There's never a shortage of them if I need to tow the sleigh."