Lawrence leads Brothers to first innings points

ON THE FRONT FOOT: Kallen Lawrence set up victory for Brothers with a half century. Adam Hourigan

CRICKET: A fighting half-century from Brothers opener Kallen Lawrence has ensured his side came away from their clash against Tucabia-Copmanhurst with the points.

While wickets fell around him at regular intervals, Lawrence (52*) refused to be deterred by the supreme seam attack of Brad Chard (3/36 off 21), Brayden Pardoe (1/36 off 14) and Rohan Hackett (3/14 off 6) as he battled on to remain unbeaten in the innings.

After a determined bowling effort last weekend, Brothers started the day in a commanding postion, needing only 44 for victory with seven wickets in hand, but it soon got tough as they lost four wickets for eight runs in the opening session.

While he did not score a run, young gun Ethan Lucas managed to hold out as Lawrence ensured the Brothers outfit secured the first innings result at Lower Fisher Park.

Brothers were eventually all out for 116 when Shorn Kippax was trapped in front by spinner Andrew Buchanan (2/6 off 4).

Tucabia-Copmanhurst top-order batsman Blake Ryan (55) got time at the crease in the second dig as Tucabia finished the day at 3/96 after 21 overs.

Matt Dougherty (20) batted well opposite the young Tucabia opener as the side aimed to give their top order a chance to get time at the crease early on in the Premier League season.

SCOREBOARD

TUC-COP GI HOTEL V BROTHERS

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Tucabia

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings 93

Brothers 1st Innings

J Kroehnert c Pardoe b TA Cootes 27

K Lawrence not out 52

BL Sevil lbw b Chard 3

J Firth b Chard 0

J Lynch c Bultitude b Pardoe 13

MJ Summers c Bultitude b Hackett 1

DJ Lucas b Hackett 0

AJ Kinnane c Hackett b Buchanan 4

BJ Weatherstone c Ryan b Hackett 5

EA Lucas c DJ Cootes b Chard 0

SR Kippax lbw b Buchanan 5

Extras (b 0, lb 6, w 0, nb 0) 6

ALL-OUT for 116

Overs: 54

FoW: 1-43(J Kroehnert) 2-48(BL Sevil) 3-50(J Firth) 4-65(J Lynch) 5-66(MJ Summers) 6-68(DJ Lucas) 7-73(AJ Kinnane) 8-88(BJ Weatherstone) 9-104(EA Lucas) 10-116(SR Kippax)

Bowling: B Chard 21-9-36-3, BR Pardoe 14-5-36-1, TA Cootes 7-1-16-1, LC Pigg 3-2-2-0, R Hackett 6-2-14-3, AJ Buchanan 4-0-6-2

Tuc-Cop 2nd Innings

TA Cootes c Lynch b Firth 9

B Ryan not out 55

BR Pardoe b BJ Weatherstone 1

R Hackett not out 6

MJ Dougherty c Lawrence b BJ Weatherstone 20

Extras (b 4, lb 0, w 0, nb 1) 5

THREE wickets for 96

Overs: 21

Bowling: BJ Weatherstone 9-1-39-2, DJ Lucas 6-2-21-0(1nb), AJ Kinnane 4-0-19-0, J Firth 2-0-13-1

BROTHERS won first innings by two wickets