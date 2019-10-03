Menu
Debbie Weaver, who is taking on the
Debbie Weaver, who is taking on the "U.G.L.Y" bartender challenge at Lawrence Tavern gets a bit of a razz from Siobhan Hoy. Adam Hourigan
Life

Meet the UGLYest bartender in NSW

Kathryn Lewis
by
3rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
LAWRENCE Tavern's Debbie Weaver is officially the UGLYest bartender in the state.

Ms Weaver raised $14,651 in the UGLY Bartender fundraiser in support of the Leukaemia Foundation, the highest tally in NSW and fourth-highest nationwide.

"That amount of money pays for 183 nights of accommodation for family to go up and stay with their loved ones while they're having treatment," she said.

The Tavern has participated in the UGLY Bartender fundraiser, which stands for Understanding, Generous, Likeable, You, for the past three years and Ms Weaver said it was supporting a cause that hit close to home.

 

Debbie Weaver (middle) and former Lawrence Tavern owners John and Sally Hoy hold up certificates from the Tavern's three previous years fundraising for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Debbie Weaver (middle) and former Lawrence Tavern owners John and Sally Hoy hold up certificates from the Tavern's three previous years fundraising for the Leukaemia Foundation. Contributed

The fundraising target this year of $4000 was blown out of the water with community generosity and the Lawrence Tavern team led by Ms Weaver to thank for the state title.

A trivia night, hypnotist night and a seafood night were the major fundraiser plus raffles held regularly since the campaign began two months ago.

Ms Weaver thanked former Lawrence Tavern owners Sally and John Hoy and the entire Lawrence community for their much-needed help along the way.

"If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here now," she said.

"People are just generous around here, it's a good little town."

Grafton Daily Examiner

