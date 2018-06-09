Lawrence man convicted of cattle theft

EVIDENCE: A cow that was stolen from Lawrence.

EVIDENCE: A cow that was stolen from Lawrence. NSW Police

A LAWRENCE man has been convicted for cattle stealing after pleading guilty in Grafton Local Court this week.

Michael Joseph Tarrant, 34, faced court on Wednesday over a charge of stealing 22 head of heifers and calves in November, 2015.

According to police facts, the victim of the theft noticed a number of cows and calves missing from his property on November 13, 2015.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Tarrant to a two-year good behaviour bond, and he was fined $4000.

Are you a subscriber to The Daily Examiner? Read the full PREMIUM story here.