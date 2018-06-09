Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EVIDENCE: A cow that was stolen from Lawrence.
EVIDENCE: A cow that was stolen from Lawrence. NSW Police
Crime

Lawrence man convicted of cattle theft

Jarrard Potter
by
1st Jun 2018 11:37 AM

A LAWRENCE man has been convicted for cattle stealing after pleading guilty in Grafton Local Court this week.

Michael Joseph Tarrant, 34, faced court on Wednesday over a charge of stealing 22 head of heifers and calves in November, 2015.

According to police facts, the victim of the theft noticed a number of cows and calves missing from his property on November 13, 2015.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Tarrant to a two-year good behaviour bond, and he was fined $4000.

Are you a subscriber to The Daily Examiner? Read the full PREMIUM story here.

cattle theft clarence crime grafton local court lawrence rural crime
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man convicted of cattle theft near Lawrence

    premium_icon Man convicted of cattle theft near Lawrence

    News POLICE examined the 22 head of cattle and noted ear markings were freshly cut over.

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    GALLERY: Rigs roll into Grafton

    News Bloomers, McCormack, Daniel and Blanchards all put on a show

    • 9th Jun 2018 11:24 AM
    COUTTS CROSSING: A place we call home

    premium_icon COUTTS CROSSING: A place we call home

    News 'To lose its name now will only strip the community of its identity'

    ROAD TO GLORY: Marsh focussed for Nationals

    premium_icon ROAD TO GLORY: Marsh focussed for Nationals

    Cycling & MTB GRAFTON club cyclist takes on the best in Australia.

    Local Partners