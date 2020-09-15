Menu
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Lawrence man’s lucky escape after car crashes in river

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Sep 2020 1:04 PM
EMERGENCY services came to the rescue of an elderly Lawrence man on Monday night after his car crashed into a tree and into the Clarence River.

About 5.30pm the driver of a blue Hyundai wagon travelling north along Lawrence Rd at Southgate was distracted and lost control of the vehicle, left the road and collided with tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 79-year-old male, managed to get out of the vehicle before it fell into the river, around 400m north of Boormans Lane.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Jo Reid said the male was unable to negotiate the steep riverbank after getting out of the vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency services.

Later that night a crane was used to retrieve the vehicle from the river.

Chief Insp Reid said the man suffered no serious injuries and was not transported to hospital following the close call.

