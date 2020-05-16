Lawrence mourns the loss of popular resident

VALE: Doug Lewis, centre with his family and friends celebrating his 100th birthday at his regular haunt the Lawrence Tavern in 2016. Mr Lewis died last week.

VALE: Doug Lewis, centre with his family and friends celebrating his 100th birthday at his regular haunt the Lawrence Tavern in 2016. Mr Lewis died last week.

THE Lawrence community is in mourning following the death of Doug Lewis last week, aged 103.

A city boy at heart who grew to love his country home in Lawrence, Mr Lewis’ daughter Diane Samuel said her father was independent and active.

“He had just renewed his licence, he used to do all his own washing and would walk around our property and put sump oil on the fence posts to keep the ants away,” Mrs Samuel said.

Born in Townsville in 1916, Mr Lewis moved to Sydney at a young age, where he was a paperboy on Kings Cross in his teenage years, buying papers from Sir Frank Packer on a Saturday night and selling them on Sunday.

After six years of that, he became an SP bookmaker in Rushcutters Bay Hotel.

Mrs Samuel said Mr Lewis was dux of his high school, and put himself through university.

His first job after graduating was as an office boy at AGC Finance, where he worked until retiring as managing director at 74.

“He had a good life, worked hard and believed everyone should work and always said that you don’t get anything without hard work,” Mrs Samuel said.

“He started with nothing and worked his way right to the top, worked day and night to help put me and my brothers through private schools.

“I’m very proud to have met a man like him and very lucky to have him as my dad.

Mr Lewis moved to Lawrence around 15 years ago and lived with his daughter and son-in-law Tony at Lawrence where he became a regular at the Lawrence Tavern.

“He loved people and helped a lot of people in his life and I think he enjoyed having friends in the community,” Mrs Samuel said.

Mr Lewis had three children, Douglas, David (deceased) and Diane, grandchildren Anthony Samuel and Lisa Fleming and a great-granddaughter Shontelle Samuel.

Mrs Samuel said Mr Lewis died peacefully in his sleep on Friday night. An informal gathering will be held at the Lawrence Tavern for family and friends.