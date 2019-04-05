Menu
COME AND HELP: Volunteers Terry and Ken work on the front doors at the Lawrence Museum.
Community

Lawrence Museum asking for helping hands

by Adam Hourigan, Adam.Hourigan@apn.com.au
5th Apr 2019 11:00 AM

THEY'VE helped build upon a thriving museum, and even built most of a two-storey building out the back.

Now, the small band of volunteers at the Lawrence Museum are asking for your help.

"We have a lot of projects coming to fruition at the same time and while we have some great volunteer helpers and labourers, we really need some experienced tradesmen, especially carpenters,” President Rob Forbes explained.

"It would only be for 6-8 hours a week, on a short term basis.

"We would also welcome an electrician to help with the initial wiring of the new shed, perhaps a couple of days work.

"The museum has a range of works in progress, completion of the new shed, restoration and building of an older shed, work on outbuildings, the existing heritage building and restoration of large timber items.”

If you can spare a few hours a week, and willing to share knowledge and experience with others, Lawrence Museum would love to hear from you.

You will be helping to conserve our heritage for the community and future generations and lunch is provided.

For more information contact Mr Forbes on 0412 715 805.

Lawrence Historical Society operates Lawrence Museum, which is a not for profit organisation and is operated entirely by volunteers.

