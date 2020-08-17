Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the Lawrence Historical Society, who have received $2760 towards new storage and display options.
Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the Lawrence Historical Society, who have received $2760 towards new storage and display options.
News

Lawrence Museum expansion to put history on show

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
17th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RECENT works and a new building has given the Lawrence Museum more space to store local historical artefacts, but with more space came a new question: how do they display the region's history?

Lawrence Historical Society received a grant from Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan last week aimed at solving that very problem, with $2760 announced to put towards this project.

"Local museums are very important. They are filled with fantastic historical items and community stories," Mr Hogan said.

"Currently they are using stacked old tables for storage.

"This funding will allow them to purchase demountable shelving for the museum volunteers to store, manage, conserve and repair museum objects.

"Volunteers are central to so many local organisations and provide important services in our community.

"It is important to support the efforts of these organisations and the individuals that allow them to function."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coastal views lawrence historical society lawrence museum page mp kevin hogan
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOICES FOR THE EARTH: The EPA and environmental protection

        Premium Content VOICES FOR THE EARTH: The EPA and environmental protection

        Environment Investigation of Private Native Forestry operation by EPA slammed by Clarence Valley Conservation Coalition

        'BEST THING EVER': 20 years on, Layla meets her hero

        Premium Content 'BEST THING EVER': 20 years on, Layla meets her hero

        Offbeat “I always said to my mum I wanted to meet the guy who delivered me.'

        Thanks Nelly leads the charge at the dogs

        Premium Content Thanks Nelly leads the charge at the dogs

        Greyhounds Second last race for the season will run at Grafton greyhounds tonight before the...

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites