Lawrence Museum expansion to put history on show

Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the Lawrence Historical Society, who have received $2760 towards new storage and display options.

RECENT works and a new building has given the Lawrence Museum more space to store local historical artefacts, but with more space came a new question: how do they display the region's history?

Lawrence Historical Society received a grant from Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan last week aimed at solving that very problem, with $2760 announced to put towards this project.

"Local museums are very important. They are filled with fantastic historical items and community stories," Mr Hogan said.

"Currently they are using stacked old tables for storage.

"This funding will allow them to purchase demountable shelving for the museum volunteers to store, manage, conserve and repair museum objects.

"Volunteers are central to so many local organisations and provide important services in our community.

"It is important to support the efforts of these organisations and the individuals that allow them to function."