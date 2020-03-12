Menu
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with Lawrence Historical Society life member Rae Harrison try out the new lift that was installed in their soon to be opened display shed from a NSW government cultural grant.
News

Lawrence museum gets a lift from grant

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Mar 2020 12:49 PM
LAWRENCE Museum’s new shed has been given a lift on its way to housing the history of the area.

It’s come in the form of an actual lift, that arrived in a flatpack from Canada.

The lift was part of accessibility work that followed a grant from the NSW government in 2018 for $186,000 as part the Regional Cultural Fund.

“The volunteers have done a tremendous job transforming the precinct into what it is today,” Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said, who gave life-member Rae Harrison a close-up look of how the lift worked in a visit Tuesday.

“The vision for the historic site has certainly taken shape over the past few years with the completion of the shed later this year the final chapter in what has literally been a labour of love by a small group of volunteers.”

The lift will hold one person in a wheelchair and two others, and will provide access to the top floor or the new display area for the museum, which has been built by volunteer labour and mostly recycled materials.

“It’s got a wow factor there’s no doubt about it,” museum vice-president Roz Jones said.

“It seems such a long time ago, but we’ve come a long way.

“When you consider it's only being built two days a week, the men have done an incredible job.”

The shed complements work done on the rest of the museum precinct including the restoration of the exterior of the heritage listed former 2NR building, followed by the replacement of the damaged concrete driveway and construction of safe access footpaths to the outbuildings. Additional toilet facilities were also constructed with disabled access followed by the installation of the lift in the new shed.

As for the opening of the impressive new display area for the museum, it is hoped to be open sometime this year, with the members willing it on.

“I’m impatient,” Ms Jones laughed. “We have so many ideas for what we want to do, we’re really keen to start doing this.”

