Lawrence Museum looks from old to new

Roz Jones and Esther Smith look from the old to the new as the poles for the frame of the new storage and viewing shed at the Lawrence Museum are installed.

A CRANE towered over the Lawrence Museum this week, carefully dropping in the poles that will form the frame for their new storage and display shed.

"It's fantastic to see,” museum vice-president Roz Jones said.

"We had the concrete slab poured just before Christmas, and during this time the men have been cutting the poles which they've all measured individually,” she said.

"We've been milling the timber for the bracing as well, which has all been donated from people's property.”

The shed, which is being built with almost entirely volunteer labour, gained some shape from the poles being raised, which will form the frame.

"We thought we were going to be short on the poles, but we spoke to Essential Energy who were terrific and they delivered the old poles from the Grafton Bridge site,” Ms Jones said.

"So now we have the poles which were donated by Koppers, poles from the Sportsman Creek bridge and from the Grafton Bridge.”

The shed will be used to house and show off many larger historical items like tractors and boats, which the museum cannot display.

"We're restricted at the moment. We have some stored in people's sheds, and we'd like to take more. The riverboats are just rotting and we'd like to take them and preserve them.”

The museum is anxiously waiting on the outcome of a grant that will pay for timber for the shed's mezzanine level.

"We're fingers crossed on that, it will really speed up the process,” Ms Jones said.

"Otherwise we'll have to go back to people's property and mill the timber.”

"Everything has been done with volunteers and our fundraising, and the Maclean Lions were really great to kickstart us with a $15,000 grant.

"In a perfect world, we'd love to see it done by Christmas, but we'll wait and see.”