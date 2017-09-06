Lawrence Quilters on show this weekend

The Lawrence Bluff Point Quilters Annual Exhibition is on from Saturday with doors to open at 9.30am.

The hall will be filled with over 100 quilts on display. This year the quilters set themselves an individual challenge of designing and making an Miniature Quilt Challenge. These will be displayed, with the winner being announced on the day.

As well as admiring the needlework skills there will be continuous demonstrations of patchwork. For the bargain hunters Trash and Treasure Stall is even bigger this year. With various craft works for sale, it's a great opportunity to shop ahead for unique Christmas presents

The Bluff Point Quilters offer a country welcome to all and admission includes morning tea or afternoon tea, with homemade cakes.

Funds raised by the Exhibition go towards the Lawrence Museum.

Make a day out to Lawrence and visit the Lawrence Museum as well. It is open from 1pm to 4pm. There is also still time to see the 150 Years of Lawrence Horse Racing Display.