Lawrence ready to bring red and black heat under lights

Doug Harris is one of the fresh new faces at Lawrence Cricket Club in 2020/21. The Lower Clarence club will make its Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket debut tonight as one of two teams outside the Clarence River Cricket Association taking part this season in the popular competition played under lights at McKittrick Park every Wednesday night. will make Woodford Island Warriors batting or

LAWRENCE SET FOR HUGE NIGHT CRICKET DEBUT

IT MIGHT be the the draw they'd hoped for - clashing with State of Origin Game One - but Lawrence is set to make some noise in its Cleavers Mechanical Twenty20 Night Cricket debut tonight.

The Lower Clarence club, boasting a host of new faces in the form of familiar names in Clarence Valley cricket, will take on Coutts Crossing Inspirations Paint in the round three clash.

Lawrence brings early season form into the clash with a three-wicket win over Yamba in round one before bowling Woodford Island out for just 38 runs in round two on Saturday.

Lawrence is one of two teams from outside the Clarence River Cricket Association taking part this season in the popular competition this season, with North Coast Premier League side Northern Districts, based out of Woolgoolga, also testing their wares in the shorter format.

However, their scheduled debut last Wednesday didn't eventuate with the round two clash against South Services washed out.

Meanwhile, Brothers Elders Real Estate knocked over GDSC Easts in the opening round of the competition, highlighted by an unbeaten Beau Sevil century.

Twenty20 action gets underway at 6pm under lights at McKittrick Park every Wednesday night, with matches ramping up to every Monday and Wednesday after Christmas to accommodate the extra teams this season.