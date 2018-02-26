Lawrence residents jump for joy as bridge opens

THE ribbon had barely been cut on the new Sportsman's Creek bridge at Lawrence when 94-year-old Esther Smith went for a walk across.

On the way back, lifelong resident of the area, Doug Short was halfway across admiring the view, watching as kids from the school excitedly ran up and down the road.

"It's a beautiful bridge, it's a great improvement for the area,” Mr Short said.

"I didn't think I'd see a new bridge, I thought I'd leave it to the next generation, but it really does add value to our community.”

Both Mr Short and Ms Smith walked across the newly-opened Grafton bridge when it opened in 1932, and were adamant they were going to see their town's new crossing open.

"It's just wonderful to see everyone in the community joining in, despite the rain,” Ms Smith said.

"I was always coming down even in the rain.”

Around 500 people from the local community pounded the pavement at the open day before the new Sportsman's Creek Bridge opens to traffic today.

And as everyone from school children to the politicians spoke, it seemed everyone had a story to tell about the bridge, from their parents being part of the building, to how even the mayor used the old road to sneak out of classes.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said it was pleasing to see so many people come together for the celebration, as a new era of travel across Sportsman's Creek dawns.

"The Lawrence community and all road users have waited patiently and watched as this important piece of infrastructure has been built,” he said.

"Today was all about saying thank you and was the one and only chance for the community to walk across the new 175-metre crossing.

"On Monday, the first vehicles will start rolling across the new Sportsman's Creek Bridge, which will revolutionise the way people travel to and from Lawrence.

"The bridge will better cater to the needs of pedestrians and cyclists and meet predicted future demand from vehicles, and in turn improve safety.”

Mr Gulaptis said a highlight was the community's contribution, including the national anthem by Lawrence Public School students.

"Not only was the school involved but people from the Lawrence Community Hall hosted a barbecue to feed the hungry participants, showing true community spirit,” he said.

The bridge will open to traffic this morning after a short ceremony.