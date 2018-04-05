Lawrence rewards life-saving midwives

MICHELLE Firth hadn't told many people about her experience with the birth of her third child.

However when she told her fellow Lawrence Rodeo committee members about how the nurses of Grafton Base Hospital maternity had helped her through the birth, they all agreed that they would be a worthy cause to donate to.

Ms Firth recently presented $5000 to the ward on behalf of the rodeo committee and said it was due to the amazing work of the maternity staff and the essential equipment that kept her and her daughter Alexis safe.

Alexis due to be born last November, and after Ms Firth's water broke at her home, she was admitted to the maternity ward.

After seven hours, Ms Firth said she began to feel light headed and needed to get on the bed, where it was found that a piece of her placenta had broken away.

"(The nurses) got her out... and they got her breathing even before the paediatrician had come back into the room,” Ms Firth said.

"After that, I started bleeding, and ended up losing 1850ml of blood.

"It was all a bit of a blur.”

Ms Firth was on a drip to stop the bleeding, and the nurses had to push on her stomach to get the blood clots out, with several hours passing before she could get off her bed.

"Alexis was always in the room through it all... she was fine,” Ms Firth said.

Even after the birth, Ms Firth said the midwives had provided support for her, even travelling out to her house to check on her.

Alexis is now five months old, and when the Lawrence Rodeo committee came together to discuss who to give the money too, Ms Firth told her story of how the maternity unit had helped her.

"No one had really known what happened, but when I told them, they were all like 'Yeah we're really happy with that',” she said.

"We'd wanted to give a lump sum out of the money... to thank the maternity staff for the amazing job they do.”

Grafton Base Hospital director of nursing and midwifery Sharon Wright said they were extremely grateful for the generous donation.

"The donation will go towards purchasing specialised equipment for the Maternity Unit to support the care of mothers and babies in the unit.”

The donation to maternity ward was one of many the Lawrence Rodeo committee made to various community groups throughout the Clarence Valley.

The committee raised more than $25,000 from last year's event and nearly half a million dollars has been donated to local community groups from the proceeds of the rodeo throughout the years.