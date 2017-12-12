Lawrence road reopened for holiday period

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THE main road between Lawrence and Maclean on Woodford Island has opened to traffic again this afternoon to help meet the busy holiday period demand.

The Lawrence/Maclean Road was damaged by flooding in March this year and traffic was reduced to one lane because of safety concerns. It has been closed on a daily basis since early November so Clarence Valley Council staff can undertake repairs.

The council's works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said those repairs were not complete but enough had been done to open two lanes of traffic to cope with the holiday period demand.

"We will keep the road open until probably January 18 when we will come back to complete the work,” he said.

"We had hoped it would be finished by Christmas but there has been more involved than first thought and we've had some weather disruptions.”

Mr Anderson said restoration work on other roads impacted by slippage during the flood would start after the work on Woodford Island was finished.